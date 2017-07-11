Tunisian president dismisses PM and freezes parliament

Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Sunday said he would assume the country's executive authority after dismissing the prime minister.

The political escalation came after thousands of Tunisians took to the streets on Sunday in anti-government protests that turned violent.

"Many people were deceived by hypocrisy, treachery and robbery of the rights of the people," Saied said in a statement carried on state media.

"I warn any who think of resorting to weapons... and whoever shoots a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets," he added.

