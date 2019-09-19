 Tunisian parliament rejects proposed government | News | DW | 10.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tunisian parliament rejects proposed government

Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli last week formed a coalition government of independent lawmakers, but the Tunisian parliament on Friday rejected it in a confidence vote, prolonging the political deadlock.

Tunis parliament

The Tunisian parliament on Friday voted 134 to 72 against Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli's proposed government.

Jemli's failure to win the confidence vote means the North African country must restart a complex coalition-building process.

Jemli, an independent candidate, was nominated by the Islamist Ennahdha party, which came first in the October 2019 legislative polls but failed to secure a majority in the 217-seat parliament.

The proposed government had included independent figures, who Jemli said were best suited to initiate urgent reforms to tackle the worsening economic crisis in the country.

Read more: Tunisia election: A chance for political newcomers?

President Kais Saied had asked Habib Jemli to form a new government

President Saied had asked Jemli to form a new government

President Kais Saied now has 10 days to appoint a new prime minister, who needs to get approval for his government from the parliament.

Youssef Chahed will continue as a caretaker premier until a new government is approved.

If the impasse continues, the president can call fresh elections.

Economic instability

Tunisia has been in a state of turmoil since former dictator Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali's regime was overthrown in a mass upheaval in 2011.

Read more: Ousted Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali dies in exile

The country needs urgent economic reforms after successive governments struggled to tackle unemployment and inflation.

Tunisia is also dealing with a large influx of refugees from neighboring Libya, as an increasing number of people are fleeing the war-ravaged country.

  • A street scene in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Dark silhouettes in Tunis' Souqs

    From a time when ͞the walls had ears to post-revolution struggles seven years later, Tunisians are proud to have won their freedom of speech.

  • A man walking past a cafe in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Café Le Parlement

    "Now, at least we can speak freely," proclaim Tunisians on the streets. Cafes, such as Le Parlement in Tunis, have become a forum for discussions and debates spurred on by the revolution.

  • A museum in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Bullet hole in Bardo

    Bardo,Tunisia's National Museum, was the scene of one of the two terror attacks in 2015, which left 24 people dead and the country's crucial tourism economy in tatters.

  • Museum in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    The scene of the attack

    Twenty tourists were killed In Bardo, and another 38 in the resort town Sousse. Tunisia also has the highest number of "Islamic State" recruits, and has fought against an Islamist insurgency in the country's border regions.

  • A group of protesters in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Post-revolution political assassinations

    The murders of secularist politicians Mohamed Brahmi and Chokri Belaid shocked the country in 2013; Tunis routinely sees demonstrators calling for justice.

  • Graffiti on a wall in a Tunis suburb (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Between football and apathy

    Competing football club graffiti in Tunis suburbs. Some young Tunisians have pointed at the political apathy and disengagement, claiming that society focuses more on football rivalries than post-revolution politics.

  • A woman sitting at a desk (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Fighting for women's rights

    A landmark law, which came into effect in February, made violence against women a criminal offence. Wafa Fraouis has been involved in women's issues since she was 15-years old. She was a member of the committees drafting the post-revolution constitution, enshrining gender equality in Tunisia's future. She is now director of Beity, the only shelter for vulnerable women in Tunis.

  • A ferry in Tunis harbor (DW/Benas Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    A tantalizing glimpse of a better life

    For many Tunisians, the only option to escape creeping poverty is the dangerous journey to Europe. Over 6,000 Tunisians reached Italy's shores in 2017 alone; over a third came in the space of two months, the sharpest increase since the 2011 revolution.

  • Cigarette butts on the floor of a cafe (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Discarded and forgotten

    Inside a cafe, a group of men sit around plastic tables covered with coffee cups, as heaps of discarded cigarette butts pile underneath. "This is what unemployment looks like," says one of the regulars inside. At least three visitors in the small cafe have been deported from Italy.

  • Men standing in a cafe in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Escaping from their past

    Marwan, a regular at this cafe, says many Tunisians leave to escape prison sentences, provide for their families back home, or cut links with the past completely. "We departed together with five boats; three made it to Lampedusa." He spent four years in northern Italy, dealing drugs and saving enough for a house and marriage back home.

  • Coffins in a cemetery in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    The final nail in the coffin

    Hundreds of Tunisians who have tried to take the dangerous sea route across the Mediterranean have perished. Unmarked graves have popped up along Tunisia's coastline.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas (Tunis)


shs/dr  (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Tunisia election: A chance for political newcomers?

Tunisians will elect a new parliament on Sunday, and all indications point to heavy losses for establishment parties. Young, independent candidates could reap the benefits, reports Sarah Mersch from Tunis. (05.10.2019)  

Voting in Tunisia ends in uncertainty and discontent

The moderate Islamist Ennahda party was set to win most votes at Tunisia parliamentary vote and edge out the rival Heart of Tunisia, according to exit polls. Both of the parties claimed victory ahead of official results. (07.10.2019)  

Ousted Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali dies in exile

The dictator, toppled in 2011, died at the age of 83 in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. (19.09.2019)  

Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

Faced with stalled reforms and widespread unemployment, Tunisians are left with an increasingly desperate situation at home. Have the post-revolution struggles been in vain? Benas Gerdziunas reports from Tunis. (01.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Related content

Tunesien Ex-Präsident Zine El Abidine Ben Ali gestorben

Ousted Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali dies in exile 19.09.2019

The dictator, toppled in 2011, died at the age of 83 in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Tunesien / Zine El Abidine Ben Ali / Arabischer Frühling

Zine El Abidine Ben Ali: The robber baron of Tunisia 19.09.2019

Dictator, human rights abuser and a friend of the West: Ben Ali ruled Tunisia for more than 20 years. And he became the first despot to be deposed in the aftermath of the Arab Spring.

Tunesien Präsidentschaftswahlen

Presidential vote in Tunisia tests democracy 15.09.2019

Independent candidate Kais Saied has pulled ahead as front-runner in Tunisia’s presidential vote. It was the country's second democratic presidential election.

Advertisement