 Tunisia releases UN arms expert detained for spying | News | DW | 22.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tunisia releases UN arms expert detained for spying

German-Tunisian UN diplomat Moncef Kartas, who was jailed nearly two months ago on suspicion of espionage, has been temporarily released on bail. But the case against him continues.

Moncef Kartas, UN arms expert (AFP/Family Handout)

An appeals court in Tunisia ruled on Tuesday that UN diplomat Moncef Kartas be released from prison. But his lawyers said the case against Kartas "has not been closed and investigations will continue." It is unclear whether he will be able to leave Tunisia. 

Kartas, a German-Tunisian dual national, was detained in late March following his arrival in Tunis on a United Nations mission.

The Tunisian government accused him of spying and illegally passing on secret information. But his family said he was being investigated for "allegedly possessing and disclosing intelligence information concerning national security to foreign governments."

Espionage is a charge that can carry the death penalty in Tunisia, although it has not been enforced for several years.

Tunisia and neighboring countries

'Very relieved'

Kartas is a member of the UN Security Council's panel of experts on Libya, a group which examines compliance with UN-mandated sanctions.

The United Nations has insisted that charges against Kartas be dropped because experts on UN missions have diplomatic immunity.

Following the court ruling, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN is "very encouraged by this development." He said the UN is seeking further information from the government, including on the status of legal proceedings against Kartas.

The German Foreign Ministry said later on Tuesday that it was "very relieved" that Kartas had been released from jail. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said "the immunity of UN staff and experts is a great asset for the functioning of the multilateral order and must be respected by everyone."

sri/rt (dpa, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Could Libya be Russia's new Syria?

The rumors that Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has Kremlin support are as consistent as his advance on the country's capital. In Syria, Russia has flexed its military muscles — but it isn't showing its cards on Libya yet. (10.04.2019)  

Tripoli's water supply cut-off by Haftar forces

Libya's UN-backed government has blamed forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar for cutting off Tripoli's major water pipeline. A UN spokesperson said some Tripoli residents were already experiencing low water pressure. (21.05.2019)  

UN arms expert imprisoned in Tunisia on 'fabricated' charges

UN experts on mission enjoy diplomatic immunity — and yet the body's key expert on illegal arms shipments to Libya has been imprisoned on espionage charges in Tunisia since March. DW investigates. (15.05.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tunisia: Economy is also in state of emergency  

Related content

NEU Moncef Kartas, UN-Experte für Waffenschmuggel

UN arms expert imprisoned in Tunisia on 'fabricated' charges 15.05.2019

UN experts on mission enjoy diplomatic immunity — and yet the body's key expert on illegal arms shipments to Libya has been imprisoned on espionage charges in Tunisia since March. DW investigates.

Syrien Zerstörung nach Luftangriff in Idlib

US warns Syria over suspected chemical weapons attack 22.05.2019

Washington has told Syria that it will "respond quickly and appropriately" to any chemical weapons use. The threat comes as a fragile ceasefire in rebel-held Idlib risks unraveling.

Kanzlerin Merkel in Afrika

Merkel 'grilled' by students over Sahel weapons exports 02.05.2019

During her West Africa trip, Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a student's question on why the region's armies are weaker than terrorists. In Niger, Merkel pledged financial support for security, health and development.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  