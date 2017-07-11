Tunisia: President promises constitutional changes amid opposition

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Saturday said he would form a new government and enact changes to the country's 2014 constitution.

The new government will be formed "as soon as possible," he said — but did not give an exact date. He added that people "with the most integrity" would be chosen for the cabinet.

Saeid contends the "Tunisian people have rejected the constitution" and added that constitutions are not "eternal."

"Amendments must be made within the framework of the constitution," Saied told state-run broadcaster Wataniya and Sky News Arabia from central Tunis.

Earlier this week, An adviser to Saied told Reuters news agency that the president intended to suspend the constitution and suggest changes to the political system, which could be voted on via public referendum.

Saied's plans rejected by key trade union, opposition

The idea of amending or suspending the constitution has drawn broad criticism from Saied's opposition.

Tunisia's key workers' union, the UGTT, has called for new parliamentary elections rather than dissolving the constitution.

Saied froze the country's parliament on July 25, dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and granted himself emergency powers.

Supporters of Saied say the moves were necessary to end the country's political stagnation, while critics say the president is engaging in a blatant power grab.

Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, said suspending the constitution would cause Saied's government to lose "legitimacy."

Jailed opposition MP on hunger strike

Another critic, independent member of parliament Yassine Ayari, was arrested for speaking out against Saied's July 25 decision and calling it a "military coup." Ayari is now on hunger strike in a Tunisian prison, with family members worried about his health.

International leaders have also expressed alarm over Saeid's actions. On Friday, EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell told Saied Europe was concerned "about the preservation of democratic gains in Tunisia."

Saied, a constitutional law professor, was elected in 2019 on a populist platform of fighting corruption and incorporating elements of direct democracy in the political system. His victory was viewed as a rebuke of the political elite, as he did not have any ties to the country's founding president, Habib Bourguiba.

Watch video 04:21 Tunisia's democracy in crisis: Analyst Mariam Salehi speaks to DW

Man sets himself on fire in central Tunis

Earlier on Saturday, a man set himself on fire in downtown Tunis, according to media reports.

The 35-year-old doused himself with a flammable substance and then was rushed to the hospital, where he received treatment for third-degree burns, AFP news agency reported.

A similar act of self-immolation by fruit vendor Mohamed Bouazizi in 2010 was the catalyst for Tunisia's revolution against dictator Ben Ali the following year. The revolution in Tunisia led to similar uprisings in other Arab countries such as Egypt and Syria, in what became known as the Arab Spring.

In recent years, the Tunisian economy has struggled with a mix of high unemployment, inflation and skyrocketing national debt. The coronavirus pandemic has also burdened the country's hospitals this year, and the North African nation has struggled to procure enough life-saving oxygen and vaccines.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Infections on the rise Tunisia is seeing more coronavirus cases — last week, between 3,500 and 4,000 new infections were reported daily. Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi also contracted the virus in a country with little testing, and where many hospitals are overwhelmed by the many COVID-19 patients.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Curfews and lockdowns A night-time curfew has been in place nationwide since October 2020. Depending on the incidence rate, the government has also imposed lockdowns for cities and regions, sealing them off from the outside world, like in the northeastern city of Manouba (photo). Beja, Silyana, Zaghouan and Kairouan report the highest incidence rates.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Lockdown in Kairouan Kairouan is located about 150 kilometers southwest of the capital, Tunis. With well over 400 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the city of about 120,000 inhabitants has one of the country's highest infection rates at present. The square in front of the mosque is normally crowded and bustling with activity. But Kairouan is currently sealed off and looks more like a ghost town.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Ambulances everywhere Only a few street vendors and stores selling necessary goods remain open. Ambulances are omnipresent, transporting COVID-19 patients to various hospitals in Kairouan.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Makeshift COVID-19 wards Kairouan has grappled with high infection levels for weeks. The hospitals in the city have been overwhelmed, and special COVID-19 wards were not readily available everywhere. In the meantime, such units have been set up to make sure coronvirus patients are kept far away from regular patients.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Shortage of staff Thinning medical personnel: Some doctors and members of the already scarce nursing staff have also become infected with the virus. Some patients have to be supplied with oxygen until a hospital bed can be found for them in another city.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Death rate up At present, 8 to 10 people die of COVID-19 every day in Kairouan. According to official figures, almost 15,000 people have died in Tunisia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Delta variant spreads Doctors and nurses work round the clock. The Health Ministry, which urges the population to comply with coronavirus measures, said 18 people have been identified so far as having contracted the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. Seven of them, including children, live in Kairouan, according to a ministry statement.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Slow vaccination campaign The vaccination campaign in Tunisia is making slow progress. Fewer than 1.8 million of the country's about 11.5 million inhabitants have been vaccinated so far; only about 500,000 of them have received full vaccination protection, according to the Tunisian Health Ministry. It looks doubtful, however, that the country will manage to vaccinate half the population this year as planned. Author: Diana Hodali



wd/fb (Reuters, AP, AFP)