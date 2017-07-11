Tunisia: President dismisses PM Mechichi, freezes parliament

Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Sunday said he would assume the country's executive authority after dismissing the prime minister.

The political escalation came after thousands of Tunisians took to the streets on Sunday in anti-government protests that turned violent.

What did the president say?

Saied said he would take over executive power "with the help" of a government headed by a new chief that he would appoint.

Following an emergency meeting at his palace, the president also announced freezing the Tunisian parliament and suspending the immunity of all deputies.

Reuters news agency quoted Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi as saying that Saied had launched "a coup against the revolution and constitution" with his move.

"The constitution does not allow for the dissolution of parliament, but it does allow for its work to be suspended," Saied said, citing Article 80, which permits such a measure in case of "imminent danger."

What about the protests?

Earlier on Sunday, thousands of demonstrators across Tunisia defied COVID-19 restrictions to protest against the ruling party and the prime minister, Hicham Mechichi. Crowds shouted, "Get out!" and called for the "dissolution of parliament."

According to AFP news agency, police arrested several protesters and fired tear gas as the crowd hurled stones.

Protesters clashed with security forces

"Many people were deceived by hypocrisy, treachery and robbery of the rights of the people," Saied said.

"I warn any who think of resorting to weapons... and whoever shoots a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets," he added.

For over a year, Saied has been entangled in political disputes with Mechichi as the North African country struggles with an economic crisis and a flailing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Infections on the rise Tunisia is seeing more coronavirus cases — last week, between 3,500 and 4,000 new infections were reported daily. Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi also contracted the virus in a country with little testing, and where many hospitals are overwhelmed by the many COVID-19 patients.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Curfews and lockdowns A night-time curfew has been in place nationwide since October 2020. Depending on the incidence rate, the government has also imposed lockdowns for cities and regions, sealing them off from the outside world, like in the northeastern city of Manouba (photo). Beja, Silyana, Zaghouan and Kairouan report the highest incidence rates.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Lockdown in Kairouan Kairouan is located about 150 kilometers southwest of the capital, Tunis. With well over 400 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the city of about 120,000 inhabitants has one of the country's highest infection rates at present. The square in front of the mosque is normally crowded and bustling with activity. But Kairouan is currently sealed off and looks more like a ghost town.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Ambulances everywhere Only a few street vendors and stores selling necessary goods remain open. Ambulances are omnipresent, transporting COVID-19 patients to various hospitals in Kairouan.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Makeshift COVID-19 wards Kairouan has grappled with high infection levels for weeks. The hospitals in the city have been overwhelmed, and special COVID-19 wards were not readily available everywhere. In the meantime, such units have been set up to make sure coronvirus patients are kept far away from regular patients.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Shortage of staff Thinning medical personnel: Some doctors and members of the already scarce nursing staff have also become infected with the virus. Some patients have to be supplied with oxygen until a hospital bed can be found for them in another city.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Death rate up At present, 8 to 10 people die of COVID-19 every day in Kairouan. According to official figures, almost 15,000 people have died in Tunisia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Delta variant spreads Doctors and nurses work round the clock. The Health Ministry, which urges the population to comply with coronavirus measures, said 18 people have been identified so far as having contracted the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. Seven of them, including children, live in Kairouan, according to a ministry statement.

Tunisia grapples with COVID-19 Slow vaccination campaign The vaccination campaign in Tunisia is making slow progress. Fewer than 1.8 million of the country's about 11.5 million inhabitants have been vaccinated so far; only about 500,000 of them have received full vaccination protection, according to the Tunisian Health Ministry. It looks doubtful, however, that the country will manage to vaccinate half the population this year as planned. Author: Diana Hodali



