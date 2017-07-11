Tunisia: President dismisses PM, freezes parliament

Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Sunday said he would assume the country's executive authority after dismissing the prime minister.

The political escalation came after thousands of Tunisians took to the streets on Sunday in anti-government protests that turned violent.

What did the president say?

Saied said he would take over executive power "with the help" of a government headed by a new chief that he would appoint.

Following an emergency meeting at his palace, the president also announced freezing the Tunisian parliament and suspending the immunity of all deputies.

Reuters news agency quoted Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi as saying that Saied had launched "a coup against the revolution and constitution" with his move.

"The constitution does not allow for the dissolution of parliament, but it does allow for its work to be suspended," Saied said, citing Article 80 which permits such a measure in case of "imminent danger."

What about the protests?

Earlier on Sunday, thousands of demonstrators across Tunisia defied COVID-19 restrictions to protest against the ruling party and the prime minister, Hicham Mechichi. Crowds shouted, "Get out!" and called for the "dissolution of parliament."

According to AFP news agency, police arrested several protesters and fired tear gas as the crowd hurled stones.

Protesters clashed with security forces

"Many people were deceived by hypocrisy, treachery and robbery of the rights of the people," Saied said.

"I warn any who think of resorting to weapons... and whoever shoots a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets," he added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...