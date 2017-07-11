Tunisia: Ennahdha party member sets himself on fire at party HQ

A former Tunisian prime minister is among the 18 people who were injured when a man set himself on fire at the headquarters of the moderate Islamists Ennahdha party in Tunis on Thursday.

Ali Laaryadh, who is also Ennahdha's vice president and was prime minister from 2013 to 2014, was taken to hospital after he jumped from the second floor of the building to escape the flames.

Ennahdha party member started the fire

The man who started the fire died on the scene the party said.

He wasn't identified, but Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of Ennahdha, said he was a member of the party.

"This is a martyr of marginalization and poverty. He is one of the Ennahdha sons. He spent 10 years in prison against the dictatorship before the revolution," Ghannouchi said.

Another prominent party official Abdel Karim Harouni was also injured in the blaze.

Tunisia's parliament still suspended

Ennahdha held the most seats in the Tunisian parliament before President Kais Saied suspended it in July. He is now ruling by decree.

Ennahdha warned three days ago it was facing an orchestrated "defamation" campaign aimed at shutting it out of national politics.

lo/msh (AFP, Reuters)