 Tunisia: Ennahda says senior party official ′kidnapped′ | Africa | DW | 31.12.2021

Africa

Tunisia: Ennahda says senior party official 'kidnapped'

Lawmaker Noureddine Bhairi has been "kidnapped by security agents in civilian clothes and taken to an unknown destination," according to the Ennahda party.

Ennahdha party headquarters in Tunis

The vice president of the Ennahdha, the largest party in the Tunisian parliament, has been seized

Security forces have detained a senior official from the largest group in the suspended Tunisian parliament for the first time since President Kais Saied seized power some three months ago, the Ennahda party said on Friday.

The moderate Islamist Ennahda, which accuses Saied of an unfair power grab, said plain-clothed security agents had captured Vice President Noureddine Bhairi.

"This morning, the Vice-President of Ennahdha party and Member of Parliament, Noureddine Bhiri, was kidnapped by security agents in civilian clothes and taken to an unknown destination," the opposition party said on Facebook. "During the kidnapping operation, lawyer Ms Saida Al-Akremi, wife of Mr Bhiri, who was with him, was violently assaulted," before adding that the move set a "dangerous precedent" on a path of "tyranny" through an "elimination of political opponents."

President Saied to change constitution

In September of this year, Saied announced decrees that strengthen the powers of his office at the expense of the government and parliament.

This is in stark contrast to the promises he made in 2011, to uphold rights and freedoms won in Tunisia's revolution that ushered in democracy, triggering the Arab Spring uprisings seen across the region.

However, he has since announced he would change the democratic 2014 constitution and pledged to put the changes to a referendum in April 2022.

Ennahdha's fall from grace

Ennahda was banned before the 2011 revolution. It has since returned to the political stage and become the most consistently influential party, being a part of successive coalition governments.

Watch video 03:41

Rabeb Aloui: Clashes in Tunisia after ousting of government

At the same time, as Tunisia's economy stagnated and its political system ground to a halt in recent years, support for the party has waned. Before the parliament was suspended by Saied, Ennahda  controlled the largest number of seats, but was winning fewer votes than in previous years.

In recent months, several senior politicians and business leaders have been detained or subjected to legal prosecution, often involving cases of corruption or defamation.

Human rights groups have decried some of those arrests as well as criticizing the use of military courts to hear such cases.

Watch video 04:15

Teaching sustainable fishing in Tunisia

Reuters contributed to this report.

