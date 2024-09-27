Tunisia court stripped of electoral power days before vote

The vote in parliament comes just nine days before presidential elections. It strips a court of its power to rule on electoral disputes. Opposition groups fear it aims to ensure President Kais Saied stays in power.

Tunisia's Parliament backed a law on Friday that strips a top court of its power to rule on electoral disputes.

The measure was approved by 116 of the 161 lawmakers in the chamber.

It comes just nine days ahead of the North African country's presidential elections, sparking fears among opposition groups that President Kais Saied will try to hold onto power.

The draft law removes the power of the administrative court, which is widely seen as Tunisia's last independent judicial body after Saied dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council and fired dozens of judges in 2022.

The court is at loggerheads with the country's electoral commission (ISIE) — whose members are chosen by Saied — following the body's decision to bar three presidential hopefuls from running in the October 6 election. The court in August overturned that decision, ordering that the disqualified candidates be reinstated. But the ISIE has ignored the court and only allowed two candidates to run against Saied.

Demonstrators gathered outside the parliament on Friday to protest the amendment, calling it undemocratic. Civil rights activists and opposition parties have also called for protests on Saturday.

Saied was democratically elected in 2019, but later moved to strengthen his hold on power by dissolving parliament and replacing it with a legislature with limited powers.

nm/msh (Reuters, AP)