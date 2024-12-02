  1. Skip to content
Tune of Resistance - Afghan musicians in exile

Lisa Louis
February 12, 2024

In the Taliban’s Afghanistan, listening to or playing music is a sin. After the Taliban returned to power, Zohra and Farida fled to Portugal together with other members of their music school. Now they’re touring Europe, keeping Afghan music alive.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cEGk
