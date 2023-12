12/07/2023 December 7, 2023

‘#Metoo, unless you're a Jew’ has become a rallying cry for those who say the UN and women’s groups have downplayed the sexual violence committed during the October 7 terror attacks. But IS the lack of a specific outcry about these atrocities down to anti-semitism, or the fog of war? Plus: Republican presidential hopefuls square off for their last big debate before the nomination votes.