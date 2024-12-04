Tsunamis - A Global Threat

Tsunamis are among our planet’s deadliest natural phenomena. Their huge waves can wreak devastation within minutes. What can we do to protect ourselves against catastrophes of this nature?

Where a tsunami has struck once, another will strike again. It’s only a matter of time.

When they hit the coasts, tsunamis and the masses of water that followed caused devastating damage. Image: ZED

The documentary observes leading international experts as they conduct scientific analysis of tsunamis - gigantic flood waves usually triggered by earthquakes on the seabed. The scientists’ research reveals the complex mechanics of tsunami waves, explains the most advanced prevention technologies and shows the most likely scenarios of future tsunamis.



