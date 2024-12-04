  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndonesia

Tsunamis - A Global Threat

December 4, 2024

Tsunamis are among our planet’s deadliest natural phenomena. Their huge waves can wreak devastation within minutes. What can we do to protect ourselves against catastrophes of this nature?

A tsunami describes a sequence of several meter-high water waves. Tsunamis are triggered, for example, by seaquakes that shake the seabed and cause kilometer-high columns of water in the sea to vibrate.Image: ZED

Where a tsunami has struck once, another will strike again. It’s only a matter of time.

When they hit the coasts, tsunamis and the masses of water that followed caused devastating damage.Image: ZED

The documentary observes leading international experts as they conduct scientific analysis of tsunamis - gigantic flood waves usually triggered by earthquakes on the seabed. The scientists’ research reveals the complex mechanics of tsunami waves, explains the most advanced prevention technologies and shows the most likely scenarios of future tsunamis.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 26.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC
THU 26.12.2024 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 27.12.2024 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 27.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC
FRI 27.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SAT 28.12.2024 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 29.12.2024 – 02:15 UTC
MON 30.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5