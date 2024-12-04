Tsunamis - A Global Threat

Tsunamis - A Global ThreatDecember 4, 2024
Where a tsunami has struck once, another will strike again. It’s only a matter of time.
The documentary observes leading international experts as they conduct scientific analysis of tsunamis - gigantic flood waves usually triggered by earthquakes on the seabed. The scientists’ research reveals the complex mechanics of tsunami waves, explains the most advanced prevention technologies and shows the most likely scenarios of future tsunamis.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
THU 26.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC
THU 26.12.2024 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 27.12.2024 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 27.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC
FRI 27.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SAT 28.12.2024 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 29.12.2024 – 02:15 UTC
MON 30.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5