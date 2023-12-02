Tsunami warning issued after Philippines earthquake

A major earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the Philippines. Several countries in the region have issued tsunami warnings.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning saying there could be waves of up to three meter above the tide level along some Philippine coasts.

Based on the magnitude and location, it expected tsunami waves could also hit parts of Indonesia, Palau, and Malaysia.

Japan's Meteorological Agency warned waves of up to a meter were expected to reach Japan's southwestern coast.

The Philippines is part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, where volcanic activity and earthquakes remain common.

This is a developing news story, more to follow.

lo/kb (AFP, AP, Reuters)