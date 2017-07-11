Tsunami warning as earthquake hits off Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 7.4 struck the Alaskan peninsula on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.8 and said it hit at 0612 UTC about 804 kilometers (500 miles) southwest of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, and around 96 kilometers (60 miles) south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning for areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.

"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Tremors felt hundreds of kilometers away

The shallow quake was felt hundreds of kilometers away.

"Bed and curtains were going. Felt like a very long quake!" one witness in Homer, Alaska, over 600 kilometers from the epicenter, said on the quake monitoring website msc-csem.org.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The peninsula was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964 – the strongest ever recorded in North America. It devastated Anchorage and created a tsunami that reached the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed in the natural disaster.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ reported.

