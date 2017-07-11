Tsunami warning as earthquake hits off Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 7.4 struck the Alaskan peninsula on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.8 and said it hit at 0612 UTC about 804 kilometers (500 miles) southwest of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, and around 96 kilometers (60 miles) south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning for areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ reported.

