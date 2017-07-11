Tsunami alert issued after powerful Haiti quake: USGS

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, with some deaths already reported.

"I can confirm that there are deaths, but I don't yet have an exact toll," Jerry Chandler, Haiti's director of civil protection, told the AFP news agency. "We're still collecting information."

Prime Minister Ariel Henry was heading to Haiti’s emergency operations center after it was activated.

The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island, according to images from witnesses.

The quake hit at 8.29 am (12.29 UTC) and was felt in Dominican Republic, which has a land border with Haiti on the island of Hispanola.

The US Tsunami Warning System said "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts" that could reach one to three metres above the normal tidal size.

According to reports, the Les Cayes hospital on the southern coast has collapsed.

What do we know so far?

The epicenter of the quake was at sea around 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported an earthquake of a magnitude of 7.6 in the region.

A tsunami alert was issued after the quake.

The tremors were felt in Haiti's capital city Port-au-Prince which is located 153 kilometers from Petit Trou.

The earthquake's after-effects were felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica across the Caribbean.

Guantanamo Bay resident Daniel Ross told Reuters news agency that furniture shook but buildings stood firm.

What damage is expected?

The USGS issued a "red alert for shaking-related fatalities" warning high casualties were "probable" and the "disaster is likely widespread."

It predicted significant damage to be "likely" as much of the population in Haiti live in buildings that are vulnerable to shaking built out of mud walls and adobe.

Tragedy strikes again

Haiti, considered the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, is still living with the impact of the catastrophic 2010 earthquake that left some 200,000 people dead.

It has also been in a state of political turmoil since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in July.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.