DW News

Tsikhanouskaya: Lukashenko not in control of Belarus anymore

Watch video 04:22

++++. Es gibt verschiedene Angaben zur Ursache. Es könnte nicht der Raketenbeschuss sein, sondern Zerstörung infolge des Absturzes (Abschusses) eines Militärflugzeuges.++++ KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 25: An elderly woman is seen amid rubbles after a missile struck a residential building during RussiaÄôs military intervention in left bank Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022 Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya on war in Ukraine 25.02.2022

Demonstrators gather during an anti-war protest in Munich, Germany, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Protesters around the world rally against war in Ukraine 26.02.2022

Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukraine: Heavy fighting in Kyiv outskirts as thousands flee 26.02.2022

Members of emergency services work near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine: Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance 26.02.2022

From Berlin to Baghdad to Quito and Saint Petersburg, people gathered peacefully to protest.

Hundreds of thousands march against Russian invasion 27.02.2022

The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies.

Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund 27.02.2022

Tens of thousands have been fleeing Ukraine for Poland, many on packed trains arriving at the border city of Przemysl.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland 27.02.2022

Russia's latest advances follow heavy bombardment that destroyed airfields and fuel facilities.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue after night of bombing 27.02.2022

25.2.2022, Kiew**** This screen grab taken from a video made available on the Facebook account of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, shows himself speaking face camera on February 25, 2022. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says 'we are all here' in Kyiv in a video posted on his Facebook account, standing near the presidency building along with his advisers. (Photo by FACEBOOK / @Volodymyr Zelensky / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Facebook account of Volodymyr Zelensky - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ukraine: Zelenskyy rejects rumors he has fled country — live updates 25.02.2022

The Ukrainian president has posted a video to social media from outside his office in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US and EU announced sanctions against Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. Follow DW for the latest.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics 27.02.2022

Here are five graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Flame and smoke rise from the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Russia launches massive invasion of Ukraine — as it happened 24.02.2022

Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops on multiple fronts, including the outskirts of Kyiv. US President Joe Biden said Russia's Vladimir Putin "is the aggressor" and would bear the consequences.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya speaks during a press conference with Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs (unseen) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, on August. 9, 2021. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP) (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: People of Belarus 'don't want to fight' in Ukraine 25.02.2022

Belarusian opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has expressed solidarity with Ukraine, telling DW that most people in her home country "don't support this war."