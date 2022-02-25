Tsikhanouskaya: Lukashenko not in control of Belarus anymore

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Ukrainian president has posted a video to social media from outside his office in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US and EU announced sanctions against Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. Follow DW for the latest.
Here are five graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops on multiple fronts, including the outskirts of Kyiv. US President Joe Biden said Russia's Vladimir Putin "is the aggressor" and would bear the consequences.
Belarusian opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has expressed solidarity with Ukraine, telling DW that most people in her home country "don't support this war."
