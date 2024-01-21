  1. Skip to content
PoliticsRepublic of the Congo

Tshisekedi sworn in again as Congo's president

Kaukab Shairani
January 21, 2024

Felix Tshisekedi secured a landslide victory in the December 2023 elections, winning a second five-year term in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The opposition vocalizes its dissent against the President's inauguration with fervent outcry.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bVTM
