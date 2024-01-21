Tshisekedi sworn in again as Congo's president

PoliticsRepublic of the CongoTshisekedi sworn in again as Congo's presidentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRepublic of the CongoKaukab Shairani01/21/2024January 21, 2024Felix Tshisekedi secured a landslide victory in the December 2023 elections, winning a second five-year term in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The opposition vocalizes its dissent against the President's inauguration with fervent outcry.https://p.dw.com/p/4bVTMAdvertisement