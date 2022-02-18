'Trust is at a low point between Russia, US': Lauren Speranza (CEPA) speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Delegates from across the world have gathered in Munich for the diplomatic forum, held this year in the shadow of the Ukraine crisis. But Russia is not officially represented.
The timing of the Munich Security Conference gave Germany a chance to underline its commitment to trans-Atlantic alliances. But the Ukrainian president warned that old international security structures are under threat.
The Ukraine crisis, which has been brewing for years, does not come as surprise. But President Vladimir Putin's actions stem from more than just Russian trauma, writes Jörg Himmelreich.
There were more warnings of Russian intervention in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference. But while the West's unity is repeatedly invoked, Germany's stance is contradictory, writes DW's Jens Thurau.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version