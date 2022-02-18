 ′Trust is at a low point between Russia, US′: Lauren Speranza (CEPA) speaks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 18.02.2022

DW News

'Trust is at a low point between Russia, US': Lauren Speranza (CEPA) speaks to DW

Watch video 04:42

Designated Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen speaks on stage during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 18, 2022. - The conference takes place until February 20. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine dominates Munich Security Conference 18.02.2022

Anne Applebaum im DW Interview.

Analyst Anne Applebaum takes stock of Munich Security Conference 20.02.2022

What's next after Munich Security Conference winds down?

What's next after Munich Security Conference winds down? 20.02.2022

Michaela Küfner speaks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen at the 2022 Munich Security Conference.

Momen: 'Priority issue should be the climate issue' 19.02.2022

Munich Security Conference opens — without Russia

Munich Security Conference opens — without Russia 18.02.2022

Delegates from across the world have gathered in Munich for the diplomatic forum, held this year in the shadow of the Ukraine crisis. But Russia is not officially represented.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Sven Hoppe/Pool via REUTERS

Munich Security Conference boosts trans-Atlantic ties for Germany in a crisis 20.02.2022

The timing of the Munich Security Conference gave Germany a chance to underline its commitment to trans-Atlantic alliances. But the Ukrainian president warned that old international security structures are under threat.

Putin's troop maneuvers at the Ukrainian border Copyright: DW

Guest opinion: What's behind Putin's saber-rattling 19.02.2022

The Ukraine crisis, which has been brewing for years, does not come as surprise. But President Vladimir Putin's actions stem from more than just Russian trauma, writes Jörg Himmelreich.

Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundeskanzler, spricht bei der 58. Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz. Die Sicherheitskonferenz findet vom 18. bis zum 20.02.2022 im Hotel Bayerischer Hof statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: West needs cohesion — beyond the Ukraine crisis 19.02.2022

There were more warnings of Russian intervention in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference. But while the West's unity is repeatedly invoked, Germany's stance is contradictory, writes DW's Jens Thurau.