 Trump′s troop talk again rattles Germany′s security assumptions | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 13.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

World

Trump's troop talk again rattles Germany's security assumptions

US President Donald Trump announced the US will send upward of 1,000 troops to Poland. The plan was light on details, but Trump said he knew where the forces would come from: Germany. Berlin's reaction is mixed.

Ramstein US military airbase in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Sputnik/V. Melnikov)

Polish officials had been lobbying the Trump administration for a permanent US troop presence in their country. What they got was a more vague outline "affirming the significant defense cooperation between our nations," as US President Donald Trump said at Wednesday's press conference at the White House with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

In Germany, the size of the envisioned US force — about 1,000 troops that, Trump said, Poland would pay for — received less attention than the apparent source of the force. Rather than deploy fresh boots, they would be moved out of Germany, where the US military maintains about 35,000 troops.

Read more: US troop move to Poland 'destabilizing,'  warns Russia

Calls for 'credible burden sharing'

The German contingent is the US military's largest noncombat deployment abroad after Japan, and it forms the basis of Germany's postwar defense policy. In making the troop offer to Poland, Trump appears to be calling that policy assumption into question once again. That has led many German defense and foreign policy experts to do the same.

Russian soldiers participate in Vostok 2018 War Games (picture-alliance/dpa/Russian Defence Ministry/V. Savitskii)

Russia's recent military maneuvers — including the Vostok 2018, seen here — have made several of its neighbors nervous

"For Germany's own sake, we need to finally — in a significant and permanent way that reflects our global commitments — increase defense spending," Roderich Kiesewetter, foreign policy expert for Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), told DW. "This has nothing to do with the American president, but with our responsibilities to our soldiers and Europe, and credible burden sharing."

Voices from elsewhere on the political spectrum agree. "Making the military ready for the future is a question of solidarity with our EU and NATO partners," wrote Green party lawmakers Tobias Lindner and Cem Özdemir in an editorial for the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Their party has historically fallen in with the peace and disarmament camps, but the Green colleagues wrote that their long-term goal of a European army would "remove national blinders."

Read more: NATO chief wants improved relationship with Russia

Watch video 01:36

Trump criticizes Germany, offers Poland 1000 troops

The Greens' position is more visible than ever, given that the party came in second among German parties in the recent European Parliament elections, and just last week a study revealed them leading all German parties in national polling, including Merkel's ruling CDU.

However, the Green lawmakers underlined that they are against "abstract spending goals," which is how they characterize the 2014 agreement among NATO members to boost national defense spending to 2% of respective GDP by 2024.

Germany is a long way from getting there, a fact that Trump has often and openly criticized. By contrast, he holds up Poland — which has made good on the spending pledge — as a model NATO member. The suggestion of moving troops out of Germany in favor of Poland fits neatly with his frequent lecturing the former and complimenting the latter.

Read more: Germany demands Russia verify INF treaty commitments

US defense, German foreign office downplay move

Details of such a move are far from set in stone, however, and the US has already been rotating about 8,000 troops to Poland and other eastern European countries since 2014, as part of a bulking up of NATO defenses along its border with Russia — the alliance's response to Russian military action in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

"There's no further information about this. The [US] president himself has yet to make clear if this is about a permanent troop deployment, so we will follow this closely," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday. "But no, I couldn't call this something new or something that needs to be considered new."

At least officially, the US military itself sees it the same way. Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense told DW: "The department has not made any decisions on the locations from which these additional units and personnel will be drawn to deploy to Poland. We're still early in the process of refining operational and infrastructure requirements."

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

  • USA Donald Trump und Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/C. May)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    The good, the bad and the ugly

    US President Donald Trump has offered both candid praise and unabashed criticism of Germany and its policies. From calling German Chancellor Angela Merkel "possibly the greatest world leader" to describing her open-door refugee policy as a "catastrophic mistake," here are his most memorable quotes regarding Germany.

  • Trump Merkel (Picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Greatest'

    "Germany's like sitting back silent, collecting money and making a fortune with probably the greatest leader in the world today, Merkel," Trump said in a 2015 interview with US news magazine Time.

  • G7-Gipfel in Sizilien (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/E. Vucci)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Very bad'

    "The Germans are bad, very bad ... Look at the millions of cars they sell in the US. Terrible. We'll stop that," Trump said during a NATO leaders summit, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel, which cited sources at the alliance's meeting.

  • Donald Trump und Angela Merkel (Picture alliance/R. Sachs/CNP)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Something in common'

    "As far as wiretapping, I guess, by - you know - [the Obama] administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps," Trump said in March during a press conference with Merkel. He was referring to his unproven allegations that ex-President Barack Obama tapped his phone. There was widespread anger in Germany in 2013 when it was revealed the US National Security Agency tapped Merkel's phone.

  • Deutschland Asylbewerber in Berlin Symbolbild (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Illegals'

    "I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals (sic), you know taking all of the people from wherever they come from," Trump said in a joint interview published by German daily Bild and British newspaper The Times, referring to Merkel's open-door policy for refugees fleeing war and persecution.

  • Demonstration gegen die Wahl von Donald Trump (Picture alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums of money'

    "Despite what you have heard from the fake news, I had a great meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany," Trump said in a two-tweet statement after meeting with Merkel for the first time in March 2017.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump gesture at the beginning of the G20 meeting in Hamburg

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Turning their backs'

    "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition," Trump tweeted in the midst of a row within the German goverment. He went on to claim that: "Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!"

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


DW recommends

Charting Russia's role in Poland's path to NATO

For Poles, it had been a long time coming: after 48 years of occupation, the last Soviet soldier finally left Poland. The withdrawal of troops 25 years ago paved the way for Eastern European countries to join NATO. (17.09.2018)  

Finland to probe reports of Russia disrupting GPS during NATO drill

Finland's GPS signal was disrupted during NATO's recent military drills and Russia may have been the culprit, according to Finland's prime minister. The apparent jamming also affected air traffic in Norway. (11.11.2018)  

Trump to send more troops to Poland

The US and Polish presidents agreed that the US would deploy 1,000 additional US troops. Military hardware and LNG sales were agreed, and Trump mooted Nord Stream 2 sanctions to protect Germany from Russia. (12.06.2019)  

Poland supports US withdrawal from INF

In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the INF, Poland has said US medium-range missiles are welcome on its soil. President Andrzej Duda blames Russia for the end of the treaty. (25.10.2018)  

Opinion: Chief US salesman strikes a deal with Poland

US President Donald Trump has received his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, with an air show over the White House. This rare honor seals Trump's latest "deal." Both sides will benefit, writes DW’s Bartosz Dudek. (13.06.2019)  

'Russia is the only conceivable threat to Poland'

Former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told DW why he sees Russia as a threat to European stability – and why he supports a possible US military presence in Poland. (10.10.2018)  

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg wants fewer tensions, improved relationship with Russia

In an exclusive interview, NATO's secretary general has told DW that NATO needs to adapt in the face of a more assertive Russia. But he has spoken of his wish to improve relations with Moscow. (19.06.2018)  

Fort Trump: Is a new US military base in Poland a realistic option?

US President Donald Trump has said he is "seriously considering" a Polish request that Washington build a new military base in the country. DW spoke with two security experts to determine the viability of such a plan. (19.09.2018)  

Germany demands Russia verify its commitment to INF missile treaty

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the "ball is now in Russia's court" to save the Cold War-era INF treaty. Europe fears an arms race could ensue if the United States leaves the treaty in early February. (24.01.2019)  

Russia and Ukraine in 2019: More conflict ahead?

With two elections next year, Ukraine is facing upheaval on the domestic front. Russia, meanwhile, is shaking up its foreign policy, particularly with the United States, after withdrawing from the INF treaty. (24.12.2018)  

Russia warns NATO over US-Poland move

Russia has warned NATO that US President Donald Trump's pledge to send 1,000 US troops to Poland will "destabilize" Europe. NATO forces in member Poland already include a rotating pool of 4,500 US soldiers. (13.06.2019)  

Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

The US president has offered praise and dished out criticism of Germany. Whether describing the chancellor as "the greatest" or claiming Berlin owes "vast sums of money" to the US, here are his most memorable quotes. (19.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump criticizes Germany, offers Poland 1000 troops  

Related content

US-Soldaten in Polen

Russia warns NATO over US-Poland move 13.06.2019

Russia has warned NATO that US President Donald Trump's pledge to send 1,000 US troops to Poland will "destabilize" Europe. NATO forces in member Poland already include a rotating pool of 4,500 US soldiers.

US-Präsident Trump begrüßt den polnischen Präsidenten Duda im Weißen Haus in Washington

Opinion: Chief US salesman strikes a deal with Poland 13.06.2019

US President Donald Trump has received his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, with an air show over the White House. This rare honor seals Trump's latest "deal." Both sides will benefit, writes DW's Bartosz Dudek.

US-Präsident Trump begrüßt den polnischen Präsidenten Duda im Weißen Haus in Washington

Trump criticizes Germany, offers Poland 1000 troops 13.06.2019

Impressing his guest with a military flyover, President Trump hosted Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House and discussed the Poles’ planned purchase of the jets, along with an offer to move 1,000 US troops from Germany to Poland.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  