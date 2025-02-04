Trump's tariffs: China strikes back with levies of up to 15%

Skip next section US dollar rises, as China tariffs kick in

02/04/2025 February 4, 2025 US dollar rises, as China tariffs kick in

The dollar strengthened on Tuesday after US tariffs on Chinese goods came into force, triggering a selloff in the Chinese Yuan and the Australian dollar.

The Chinese yuan edged down about 0.3% to 7.3213 per dollar in offshore trading, although that was well back from the record trough reached overnight at 7.3765 yuan.

There is no official yuan trading until Wednesday, with mainland markets still closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso weakened despite winning a reprieve on their own US tariffs.

The Canadian dollar lost 0.4% to C$1.4485 against its US counterpart on Tuesday, following a sharp rebound from a low of C$1.4792 on Monday, the weakest level since 2003. The peso was about 0.4% lower at 20.4100 per dollar.

The euro slid 0.4% to $1.0297, after recovering from the lowest since November 2022 at $1.0125 on Monday.