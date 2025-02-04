Trump's tariffs: China strikes back with levies of up to 15%

Skip next section China announces tariffs on select US goods

China announces tariffs on select US goods

China said it would levy a package of tariffs on a range of imports from the US, as Trump's 10% tariffs on China came into effect Tuesday.

A 15% tariff will be imposed on coal and liquefied natural gas, Beijing's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

A 10% tariff will be imposed on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars, the ministry said, adding that the duties will be implemented starting February 10.

Trump is expected to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.