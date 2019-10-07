Trump's Syria withdrawal: Who stands to gain?

Russia, Iran, the Syrian regime and ISIS all stand to gain in Syria after US President Donald Trump's confused announcement of a US withdrawal from the country's north, paving the way for a long-threatened Turkish invasion.

While Trump has previously back-tracked on a similar surprise announcement, a small number of US troops along the northern border pulled out on Tuesday, leaving it unclear how deep Turkey intends to push into the space left in their absence.

Turkey's proposed 'safe zone'

Turkey wants to expel the largely Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which it views as a domestic threat, while carving out a "safe zone" for the return of millions of Syrian refugees.

How Moscow, Tehran and Damascus react will be telling, in what appears to have been a coordinated quid pro quo between Turkey and the key members of the Astana process — a Syrian peace initiative driven by Russia and Iran, who back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Kurdish rapprochement on Damascus' terms

Syria's Kurds are now faced with a weaker hand in negotiations for an alliance with Assad in order to repel Turkey.

Two previous attempts at dialogue have fallen flat, but there are signs Damascus may be able to bring the autonomously controlled SDF areas back into its orbit in return for military support.

SDF Commander-in-Chief, Mazlum Abdi, reportedly reached out suggesting a partnership on Tuesday, while Syrian deputy foreign minister al Makdad appeared to offer dialogue on Damascus' terms, warning them not to plunge themselves "into hell."

Salih Muslim, a spokesman for the SDF-allied, Kurdish Democratic Union Party, told DW that the SDF would be open to dialogue if the Syrian regime promised to protect the area's autonomous system of governance. "This system should be part of a united Syria," Muslim said. "If they accept such a solution they will have a dialogue. But I think the Syrian regime is not free to do such a thing by themselves without Iran and Russia."

Russian power play over Idlib

The US drawdown has opened up conditions for Moscow to entrench its position as power broker in an eventual Syrian peace by delivering Idlib in the country's west to Assad's forces.

As a key military partner to Syrian regime forces, Russia has been frustrated by Turkey's inability to disarm the jihadist rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib. But the apparent quid pro quo with Turkey means many rebels will be drawn to a new front opened up by a Turkish invasion in the east.

This would enable Russia to give Assad a green light to regain key territory in one of the final fronts of the eight-year war.

Situation in Idlib, September 15, 2019

A resurgent 'Islamic State'?

While former US envoy to the global anti-Islamic State coalition, Brett McGurk, described Trump's decision as a "gift to Russia, Iran and ISIS," Salih Muslim feared Kurdish Syria may be overrun by those militant Salafists from Idlib.

Turkey is "going to bring all those jihadis closer to this area and possibly establish a kind of territory that just belongs to those Salafis," Salih Muslim said. "Turkey was happy before when they were on the border and they were trading with them and getting oil from them. Maybe Turkey's going to establish a new caliphate."

The SDF will also have to contend with the approximately 70,000 Islamic State fighters and detainees in camps under its control, at a moment when it will be concentrating its forces on a battle with Turkey to its north.

Salih Muslim questioned Trump's statement that Turkey will now take responsibility for those detained. "IS members were supported by Turkey, even armed by them and sent into Syria. So how can they become responsible for them? They are going to reorganize them and use them as blackmail against Europe."

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? War with no end Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



Iran strengthened in Israel proxy war

Iran will also gain, in a situation where any US withdrawal from the region allows it to expand its regional influence. The vacuum left by a US pull-out enables Tehran to entrench its forces in Syria amid a proxy war with Israel.

That prospect may antagonize Israel, who has flown hundreds of sorties into Syria with the stated aim of knocking out Iranian installations and supply lines. It may also embolden Israel to extend its own ‘safe zone' in Syria's south as a buffer against Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

But even as Syrian Kurds' enemies gain ground and their erstwhile allies withdraw, Salih Muslim is defiant: "We will resist to the end. We have no other choice."

