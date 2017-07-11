 Trump′s social media platform ′set for release′ | News | DW | 20.02.2022

News

Trump's social media platform 'set for release'

The "Truth Social" app rollout is expected to begin on Monday, more than a year after the former US president was banned from platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally

Trump has been banned by major social media platforms since early 2021

Former US President Donald Trump's new social media platform, "Truth Social," is planning a gradual rollout this week, an executive said on Sunday.

Donald Trump has been banned from a number of social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, for more than a year.

Trump's ban followed the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as he has been accused of posting messages inciting violence. 

Watch video 02:09

A dark anniversary: One year after the attack on the US Capitol

Rollout expected on Monday

On Sunday, the App Store was allowing users in the US to pre-order the app starting Monday, the Presidents Day holiday in the United States. 

According to screenshots cited by Reuters news agency, a verified account for a "Truth Social" executive, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people using it during its test phase.

"We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21," the executive said in response to one user.

The executive also said that the functionality of the app will resemble that of Twitter.

In an interview with broadcaster Fox News, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) executive Devin Nunes said, " This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store."

The Truth Social social media app visible in Apple's App Store

Apple's App Store listing indicates that the platform is expected to be released on February 21

"That's going to be awesome, because we're going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform," he added.

"Our goal is, I think we're going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we're going to be fully operational at least within the United States."

Other social media ventures

TMTG reportedly has $1.25 billion (€1.1 billion) in funds, which it will use to compete with a number of other conservative social media platforms such as Gettr, Parler and Gab.

In January last year, Amazon took social media app Parler offline, amid accusations that the platform was failing to moderate extremist content and allowing users to incite violence.

Previously, Google and Apple had removed the app from their stores.

sdi/fb (AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 01:39

Pence rebukes Trump: 'There's no idea more un-American'

