  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisDR Congo
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Live
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump's second term: Uproar over Musk's DOGE targets

Published February 6, 2025last updated February 6, 2025

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency agents have turned their focus to the federal health agency, as thousands protest against the dismantling of other agencies or systems that disrupt their lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4q5bL
People are also protesting the policies
People are also protesting the policies and sweeping changes to their livesImage: Fred Greaves/AFP
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Elon Musk's DOGE reviews agency overseeing medical insurance for millions of Americans
  • Move comes afterTrump administration moved to broadly dismantle USAID
  • People protest the Trump administration's early actions
  • Please click here for news on Trump's proposals for the Gaza Strip

Here is a roundup of headlines on Trump's first days in office on February 6, 2025:

Skip next section Secretary of State Rubio issues waivers to allow US aid to Haiti mission
February 6, 2025

Secretary of State Rubio issues waivers to allow US aid to Haiti mission

The US State Department announced an exemption to President Trump's aid freeze to support a security mission in Haiti, where hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee because of spiraling gang violence.

The announcement came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Rubio greenlighted $40.7 million in foreign aid to help the Haitian National Police and the Multinational Security Support mission, according to a State Department spokesperson.

"The United States has not paused all assistance for the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti," the spokesperson said.

The United Nations said Tuesday that the US had stopped $13.3 million in pending aid. The State Department said the amount was a fraction of their total contribution.

Just hours after taking office on January 20, Trump ordered a 90-day spending freeze on foreign assistance to assess if the contributions aligned with his "America First" foreign policy.

What role is USAID playing globally?

https://p.dw.com/p/4q5h4
Skip next section Big protests against Trump and Musk's drastic changes to government
February 6, 2025

Big protests against Trump and Musk's drastic changes to government

Emmy Sasipornkarn

Demonstrators gathered in cities across the US on Wednesday to rally against the sudden closure of USAID and other early actions ordered by President Donald Trump.

People are questioning whether Musk has the kind of power to effectively unilaterally shut down an independent agency of the government
People are questioning whether Musk has the kind of power to effectively unilaterally shut down an independent agency of the government Image: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/picture alliance
People protest against US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in front of US capitol
USAID distributes nearly $50 billion in foreign aid annuallyImage: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/picture alliance
People protest against the administration of US President Donald Trump's decision to virtually shut down the USAID near the US Capitol
Musk has not been elected to office and leads a team with people who are also not government workersImage: Celal Gunes/Anadolu/picture alliance

The protests were a result of a movement organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4q5go
Skip next section DOGE turns focus to Medicare, Medicaid systems
February 6, 2025

DOGE turns focus to Medicare, Medicaid systems

Emmy Sasipornkarn | Roshni Majumdar (editor)

Billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) agents are reviewing the systems and technology at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The agency, which manages the country's two largest health programs, spends over $1 trillion to provide health insurance for over 140 million people.

CMS spokeswoman Catherine Howden said in a statement that two agency officials are working with DOGE.

"We are taking a thoughtful approach to see where there may be opportunities for more effective and efficient use of resources in line with meeting the goals of President Trump," Howden said.

Is Elon Musk leading a takeover of the US government?

https://p.dw.com/p/4q5bM