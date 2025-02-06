Trump's second term: Uproar over Musk's DOGE targets

Skip next section Secretary of State Rubio issues waivers to allow US aid to Haiti mission

The US State Department announced an exemption to President Trump's aid freeze to support a security mission in Haiti, where hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee because of spiraling gang violence.

The announcement came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Rubio greenlighted $40.7 million in foreign aid to help the Haitian National Police and the Multinational Security Support mission, according to a State Department spokesperson.

"The United States has not paused all assistance for the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti," the spokesperson said.

The United Nations said Tuesday that the US had stopped $13.3 million in pending aid. The State Department said the amount was a fraction of their total contribution.

Just hours after taking office on January 20, Trump ordered a 90-day spending freeze on foreign assistance to assess if the contributions aligned with his "America First" foreign policy.