Trump's second term: Uproar over Musk's DOGE targets

Billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is reviewing the systems and technology at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The agency, which manages the country's two largest health programs, spends over $1 trillion to provide health insurance for over 140 million people.

CMS spokeswoman Catherine Howden said in a statement that two agency officials are working with DOGE.

"We are taking a thoughtful approach to see where there may be opportunities for more effective and efficient use of resources in line with meeting the goals of President Trump," Howden said.