Trump's second term: Uproar over Musk's DOGE targets

Published February 6, 2025last updated February 6, 2025

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency agents have turned their focus to the federal health agency, as thousands protest against the dismantling of other agencies or systems that disrupt their lives.

What you need to know

  • Elon Musk's DOGE reviews agency overseeing medical insurance for millions of Americans
  • Move comes afterTrump administration moved to broadly dismantle USAID
  • People protest the Trump administration's early actions

Here is a roundup of headlines on Trump's first days in office on February 6, 2025:

Emmy Sasipornkarn | Roshni Majumdar (editor)

Billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) agents are reviewing the systems and technology at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The agency, which manages the country's two largest health programs, spends over $1 trillion to provide health insurance for over 140 million people.

CMS spokeswoman Catherine Howden said in a statement that two agency officials are working with DOGE.

"We are taking a thoughtful approach to see where there may be opportunities for more effective and efficient use of resources in line with meeting the goals of President Trump," Howden said.

Is Elon Musk leading a takeover of the US government?

