Trump's second term: Uproar over Musk's DOGE targets

Published February 6, 2025last updated February 6, 2025
Secretary of State Rubio issues waivers to allow US aid to Haiti mission
The US State Department announced an exemption to President Trump's aid freeze to support a security mission in Haiti, where hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee because of spiraling gang violence.
The announcement came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in the neighboring Dominican Republic.
Rubio greenlighted $40.7 million in foreign aid to help the Haitian National Police and the Multinational Security Support mission, according to a State Department spokesperson.
"The United States has not paused all assistance for the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti," the spokesperson said.
The United Nations said Tuesday that the US had stopped $13.3 million in pending aid. The State Department said the amount was a fraction of their total contribution.
Just hours after taking office on January 20, Trump ordered a 90-day spending freeze on foreign assistance to assess if the contributions aligned with his "America First" foreign policy.
Big protests against Trump and Musk's drastic changes to government
Demonstrators gathered in cities across the US on Wednesday to rally against the sudden closure of USAID and other early actions ordered by President Donald Trump.
The protests were a result of a movement organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.
DOGE turns focus to Medicare, Medicaid systems
Billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) agents are reviewing the systems and technology at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The agency, which manages the country's two largest health programs, spends over $1 trillion to provide health insurance for over 140 million people.
CMS spokeswoman Catherine Howden said in a statement that two agency officials are working with DOGE.
"We are taking a thoughtful approach to see where there may be opportunities for more effective and efficient use of resources in line with meeting the goals of President Trump," Howden said.