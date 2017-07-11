Trump's lawyers begin defense at impeachment trial

After the US Democrats rested their case against former President Trump, his defense team started presenting their legal arguments on the fourth day of the impeachment trial.

Donald Trump's lawyers have a simple objective as they open their defense at the impeachment trial begins: Don't lose any Republican votes.

Listen to audio 00:17 Prosecution wraps in second Trump trial

Most Republicans not swayed

Despite recognizing the power of the arguments made by Democratic lawmakers, most Republican Senators appear determined to acquit Trump over charges of incitement of insurrection.

Many Republicans also continue to argue that the trial itself is unconstitutional since Trump is now out of office, despite the Senate voting to launch the proceedings.

'Terrible' job

Trump's two top lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, lost one Republican vote after their opening arguments on Tuesday.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said they did a "terrible" job arguing that the trial is unconstitutional.

Cassidy, who had voted with his party two weeks prior to stop the trial, switched his vote to side with Democrats.

Democrats had two days to make their case during Trump's second impeachment trial

He is one of only six Republicans who sided with Democrats and voted to hold the impeachment trial. If no more minds are changed before the end of the process, Trump's opponents will fall far short of the minimum of 17 Republicans needed to convict.

What to watch for on Friday?

Trump's lawyers plan to argue their client's innocence on multiple fronts.

While their main arguments include that the trial is unconstitutional, they will also argue that the insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol did so on their own accord.

Additionally, they are expected to say that Trump's rhetoric to his supporters was common political speech protected under the US Constitution's First Amendment. His teams also argues that the rally was also intended to be a peaceful gathering and not a riot.

Hoping that brevity will appeal to their restless Senate audience, many expect the lawyers will keep their arguments short.

A Trump adviser said Thursday that they are expected to wrap up their defense in less than a day.

However, like the House prosecutors, Trump's lawyers also have up to 16 hours spread over two days to plead their case.

Once Trump's defense presentation is complete, senators will then have the opportunity to submit written questions to both sides.

mb/dj (AP, Reuters)