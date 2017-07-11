Trump's lawyers argue his 'fighting' words are free speech

As the third day of arguments begins at former president Trump's second impeachment trial, his lawyers, led by David Schoen and Michael Van der Veen sought to turn the tables on the Democrats, accusing them of hatred against Trump and rank hypocrisy.

Defense attorneys used some of the same tactics of the House Impeachment Managers by showing dozens of video clips showing prominent democrats using incendiary rhetoric similar to Trump's as they argued that the former president's words constitute protected speech.

They also accused the democrats of deliberately editing out how Trump asked participants in the January 6 march and demonstration at the US Capitol to be peaceful.

Suggesting that Democrats are moved by a hatred against him, Trump's lawyers suggested that indeed it was the democrats who had previously tried to inflame their followers to commit aggressive acts, riot or revolt against the president.

They are also suggested that some of the rioters on January 6 were members of Antifa and other extremist groups supposedly allied with the Democrats, not just members of the Proud Boys or other right-wing militia groups.

Video evidence presented

Trump's lawyers played dozens of video clips of prominent Democrats in various settings and situations using words like 'fight" and other language they deem similar to what the House Managers argued previously was incendiary.

They also called the House Managers and other Democrats hypocrites for condemning Trump's language but not their own.

David Schoen used images from last year's violent Black Lives Matter uprisings nationwide to show that the violence that occured on January 6 was not an isolated incident. Nor were Trump's supporters the only ones to use violence and destruction to send political messages.

Lawyer Van der Veen drew upon a close reading of established case law and legal precedent to claim that Trump's language was protected speech, even more so because of his status as a politician.

"Do you want to create a precedent where the Senate is asked to decide on the meaning of a President's words or another elected official? To weaponize the awesome power of elected officials words?" asked Van der Veen.

"All robust speach should be protected evenly for all of us," he said. "Impeachement is only for high crimes and misdemeanors. The position by the House Managers gives unlimited discretion to Congress to decide what is free speech," he argued. In fact "Mr. Trump has enhanced free speech rights because he is an elected official," a point long ago established by legal precedent. "The House Managers ignore this," he argued.

While he agreed that the tone of much of America's political rhetoric "is over the top," he was quick to show that similar language was and is being used by Democrats as well.

"You have to apply the First Amendment blindly...or will there be Senate hearings at each of those incidents?" he asked.

This case is about hatred

Instead Van der Veen argued that this impeachment case is about hatred.

"It is clear the House Democrats hate Donald Trump," he said before accusing the House Managers of manipulating videos of Trump to show that he tried to incite his supporters.

Trump's "fighting" words are protected free speech and need to be contextualized. His incendiary language are not different than what many other politicians say or the phasing they use.

As he closed his agruement, Michael Van Der Veen said that on January 6, Trump was simply pushing his followers to "fight" for sweeping election reforms and holding big tech companies responsible, all protected free speech under the US Constitution.

Don't lose any Republican votes

After the US Democrats rested their case against former President Trump, his defense team started presenting their legal arguments on the fourth day of the impeachment trial.

Donald Trump's lawyers have a simple objective as they open their defense at the impeachment trial begins: Don't lose any Republican votes.

Listen to audio 00:17 Prosecution wraps in second Trump trial

Most Republicans not swayed

Despite recognizing the power of the arguments made by Democratic lawmakers, most Republican Senators appear determined to acquit Trump over charges of incitement of insurrection.

Many Republicans also continue to argue that the trial itself is unconstitutional since Trump is now out of office, despite the Senate voting to launch the proceedings.

'Terrible' job

Trump's two top lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, lost one Republican vote after their opening arguments on Tuesday.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said they did a "terrible" job arguing that the trial is unconstitutional.

Cassidy, who had voted with his party two weeks prior to stop the trial, switched his vote to side with Democrats.

Democrats had two days to make their case during Trump's second impeachment trial

He is one of only six Republicans who sided with Democrats and voted to hold the impeachment trial. If no more minds are changed before the end of the process, Trump's opponents will fall far short of the minimum of 17 Republicans needed to convict.

What to watch for on Friday?

Trump's lawyers plan to argue their client's innocence on multiple fronts.

While their main arguments include that the trial is unconstitutional, they will also argue that the insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol did so on their own accord.

Additionally, they are expected to say that Trump's rhetoric to his supporters was common political speech protected under the US Constitution's First Amendment. His teams also argues that the rally was also intended to be a peaceful gathering and not a riot.

Hoping that brevity will appeal to their restless Senate audience, many expect the lawyers will keep their arguments short.

A Trump adviser said Thursday that they are expected to wrap up their defense in less than a day.

However, like the House prosecutors, Trump's lawyers also have up to 16 hours spread over two days to plead their case.

Once Trump's defense presentation is complete, senators will then have the opportunity to submit written questions to both sides.

mb/dj (AP, Reuters)