Trump's lawyers argue his 'fighting' words are free speech

With Donald Trump's defense team taking the floor for the next phase of the impeachment trial on Friday, his lawyers sought to turn the tables on the US Democrats and accuse them of pursuing a vendetta against the Republican politician.

Defense attorneys, led by David Schoen and Michael Van der Veen, used some of the same tactics used by Trump's opponents earlier this week. They showed dozens of video clips where prominent Democrats could be seen using incendiary rhetoric similar to Trump's, and argued that the former president's words constitute protected speech.

They also accused the Democrats of deliberately editing out how Trump asked participants in the January 6 march and demonstration at the US Capitol to be peaceful.

Suggesting that Trump's political rivals are driven by a hatred against him, Trump's lawyers claimed that it was the Democrats who had previously tried to inflame their followers to commit aggressive acts, riot or revolt against the president.

They are also suggested that some of the rioters on January 6 were members of Antifa and other extremist groups supposedly allied with the left-leaning party. Previously, videos from the scene showed members of the Proud Boys or other right-wing militia groups near the US Capitol.

"It is clear the House Democrats hate Donald Trump," Van der Veen argued, accusing the House Managers — a term used to refer to lawmakers persecuting Trump — of manipulating videos to show that Trump tried to incite his supporters.

Trump's "fighting" words are protected free speech and need to be contextualized. His incendiary language are not different than what many other politicians say or the phasing they use, Van der Veen argued.

As he closed his agreement, he said that on January 6, Trump was simply pushing his followers to "fight" for sweeping election reforms and holding big tech companies responsible, all of which would be protected free speech under the US Constitution.

Trump's attorney's argued that he could not be held responsible for the riot because it began before he began speaking.

Violence began before Trump started speaking

As lawyer Bruce Castor took over from Van Der Veen, he argued that Trump was not directly involved in inciting the storming of the US Capitol because the violence began before Trump began speaking.

While condemning the insurrection, he called it pre-planned, as evidenced by the fact that bombs found that day were planted overnight.

In fact, he argued, the real agenda of the Democrats is to eliminate and forever ban a powerful political opponent. "That is what this trial is really about," he said, the creation "of a constitutional cancel culture."

The defense rests

Next to come are questions from directly from the Senators, who are also acting as Trump's jury.

Don't lose any Republican votes

Donald Trump's lawyers have a simple objective to meet while presenting their arguments: Don't lose any Republican votes. Despite a the evidence presented by the US Democrats rested their case against former President Trump, his defense team started presenting their legal arguments on the fourth day of the impeachment trial.

Listen to audio 00:17 Prosecution wraps in second Trump trial

Despite recognizing the power of the arguments made by Democratic lawmakers, most Republican Senators appear determined to acquit Trump over charges of incitement of insurrection.

Many Republicans also continue to argue that the trial itself is unconstitutional since Trump is now out of office, despite the Senate voting to launch the proceedings.

'Terrible' job

Trump's two top lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, lost one Republican vote after their opening arguments on Tuesday.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said they did a "terrible" job arguing that the trial is unconstitutional.

Cassidy, who had voted with his party two weeks prior to stop the trial, switched his vote to side with Democrats.

Democrats had two days to make their case during Trump's second impeachment trial

He is one of only six Republicans who sided with Democrats and voted to hold the impeachment trial. If no more minds are changed before the end of the process, Trump's opponents will fall far short of the minimum of 17 Republicans needed to convict.

What to watch for on Friday?

Trump's lawyers plan to argue their client's innocence on multiple fronts.

While their main arguments include that the trial is unconstitutional, they will also argue that the insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol did so on their own accord.

Additionally, they are expected to say that Trump's rhetoric to his supporters was common political speech protected under the US Constitution's First Amendment. His teams also argues that the rally was also intended to be a peaceful gathering and not a riot.

Hoping that brevity will appeal to their restless Senate audience, many expect the lawyers will keep their arguments short.

A Trump adviser said Thursday that they are expected to wrap up their defense in less than a day.

However, like the House prosecutors, Trump's lawyers also have up to 16 hours spread over two days to plead their case.

Once Trump's defense presentation is complete, senators will then have the opportunity to submit written questions to both sides.

mb/dj (AP, Reuters)