 Trump′s Japan visit: Shinzo Abe′s calculated pampering of a president

Asia

Trump's Japan visit: Shinzo Abe's calculated pampering of a president

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to indulge US President Donald Trump with lavish gestures of friendship in order to avoid concessions on trade issues. The strategy could work. Martin Fritz reports from Tokyo.

USA Treffen Präsident Trump und Shinzo Abe (picture-alliance/AP Images/Y. Okunishi)

The Japanese government is showing ingenuity in preparing an impressive state visit for US President Donald Trump. After his arrival in Japan on Sunday, Trump will take the ringside seat of honor at the final match of a gala two-week-long Sumo wrestling tournament. Instead of using the traditional floor pillows, the 72-year-old Trump will sit comfortably in a chair. After the match, Trump will present the trophy to the winner, which was customized to honor US-Japanese friendship and is unofficially named the "Trump Cup."

The ceremonial high point of Trump's visit will be on Monday, when the president will meet Japan's newly ascended Emperor Naruhito. Trump will be the first foreign guest to meet the new monarch.

The imperial couple will also host a state banquet on the same evening. Naruhito took over the royal duties on May 1 from his father Akihito. When Naruhito's crowning ceremony in front of heads of state from around the world takes place on October 22, Trump will not need to wait in line to meet the monarch for the first time.

Calculated ego-stroking

With these special honors, Prime Minister Abe is trying to win the favor of the US president and strengthen the coalition between Tokyo and Washington. Unlike European politicians, Abe tried right away to create a close personal relationship with Trump and quell some of the US president's reservations regarding security and trade relations with Japan.

Read more: Next stop in Trump's trade crusade: Japan

By stroking Trump's ego, Abe hopes to coax the US president into going easy on Japan when it comes to the tougher points in bilateral relations. The last item on Trump's itinerary demonstrates Abe's tactic.

On Tuesday, Abe and Trump will travel together to the US Marine base Yokosuka to inspect one of two Japanese Izumo-class helicopter carriers. Modifications are planned so that both ships can serve as a carrier for stealth bombers.

To build up its air arsenal, Japan is buying 42 F-35B stealth fighter jets from US aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin. Tokyo will also receive a delivery of 42 F-35A jets, which were ordered earlier, and 63 additional aircraft of the same model.

Watch video 00:33

Trump, Abe dump fish food in koi carp pond

Japan wants to avoid trade concessions

The visit to Yokosuka is expected to remind Trump that Japan is a good customer of US military equipment. With these expensive purchases, Japan can reduce its trade deficit with the US, and respond to Trump's demands for "fair and reciprocal" trade. At the same time, Japan can lessen pressure from the US in bilateral negotiations over a trade agreement.

"Japan is aiming to make as little concessions as possible in trade talks," political scientist Sebastian Maslow from the University of Tokyo told DW.

It looks like the Japanese tactics have paid off. It had taken more than two years before talks began between top US trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Trade Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

At their meeting in April, the two negotiators kept the agenda limited to automobiles and agricultural goods. Import quotas for cars and currency issues were excluded.

Read more: Trump delays tariff decision on European and Japanese autos for 6 months

Japan also didn't give into pressure to announce the conclusion of talks when Trump and Abe hold a summit on Monday. The US had no response to Tokyo's request to wait until Japan's parliamentary elections in July before closing an agreement with the US.

The US wants favored import conditions for its agricultural products from the Japanese, but this could have a detrimental effect on Japanese farmers, who belong to the ruling liberal democrat's core electorate. To Washington's surprise, Tokyo also expects a reduction in US customs for Japanese cars and car parts.

The positions of both sides diverge here considerably. There aren't any major agreements expected for Monday's summit, aside from a mutual commitment to see negotiations through to the end. One potential agreement on the table is Japan's participation in a US space mission, for example, to the moon.

Watch video 02:21

Abe trades with Trudeau, not Trump

Reasons for Japanese confidence

Japan's self-confidence is bolstered by the fact thatUS agrarian lobby puts pressure on its own negotiators, as US exporters of beef and pork have considerably lost market share in Japan.

On January 1, the trade pact with ten Pacific Rim states (TPP-11) came into force, and on February 1, the free trade agreement with the EU began. Both agreements led to decreasing import taxes for meat.

The US agrarian lobby would have been satisfied if they had got the same conditions. However, before the summit, the Japanese lifted all the remaining import bans on US beef as a gesture of partnership.

Japan has its own agenda on China

Against the backdrop of the US-China trade dispute, Abe can be expected to act independently from US pressure. He has been able to establish an independent Japanese position as the trade tension between the US and China continues. China is Japan's most important trading partner and a key market for many Japanese companies.

In an atmosphere of thawing political relations, Japan and China want to strengthen bilateral economic and technological cooperation.

Read more: Trump pushes Japan into China's arms

An "iron curtain" cutting off Chinese tech and development from the world is not in Japan's interest — even if Trump puts pressure on Japan to support the US position in the trade war with China.

"Trump needs to pull Japan to his side in the trade conflict in order to increase pressure on Beijing," analyst Maslow said. But to get this done, Trump must first reduce pressure on Tokyo.

  • Shinzo Abe flies to China

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Efforts to normalize ties

    Shinzo Abe became the first Japanese leader to visit China since 2011 when he arrived in Beijing on October 26, 2018. Ties between the two countries have been fragile since diplomatic relations resumed in 1972. There are still plenty of issues to be resolved, but the relationship is at a "historic turning point."

  • Xi Jinping and Donald Trump

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Under pressure from Washington

    Experts say that US President Donald Trump's trade protectionism is the major reason behind Chinese-Japanese coziness. China and the US have been locked in a major trade dispute, with both countries imposing reciprocal tariffs worth billions of dollars. Vowing to put "America First," the Trump administration also targeted Japanese exports to reduce US trade deficit.

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Economic benefits

    China is Japan's biggest trading partner and many Japanese companies have invested large sums in the country. While Japan is eager to access China's massive market, China is interested in Japan's technology and corporate expertise. China and Japan – the world's second and third biggest economies, respectively – believe that more economic cooperation would minimize US pressure on them.

  • Shinzo Abe and Xi Jinping

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Mutual mistrust

    But an increased economic cooperation would require the leaders of the two nations to overcome a number of political and territorial disputes. Tokyo is wary of Beijing's increasing political clout in Asia and its territorial aggression in both the East and South China seas. China sees Japan's military alliance with the US as a strategic move against its regional interests.

  • Map of the Senkaku islands

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Disputed islands

    Beijing and Tokyo have unresolved territorial disputes involving a group of uninhabited islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. They are currently administered by Tokyo, but Beijing claims sovereignty over them. Tensions over the islands have seriously damaged Sino-Japanese relations, which remain fragile after Japan's wartime occupation of parts of China during World War II.

  • A visitor looks at a painting depicting the Nanjing massacre

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    World War II killings

    The Japanese stance on Nanjing killings has often been an obstacle in Sino-Japanese relations. In the run-up to World War II, the Imperial Japanese Army unleashed a six-week reign of terror during which it reportedly carried out mass killings and rapes in the city of Nanjing. Japan now admits "the killing of a large number of non-combatants," but continues to downplay the intensity of the event.

  • China's Premier Li Keqiang, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    How to deal with Pyongyang?

    The North Korean conflict remains a contentious issue between China and Japan. While Japan wants a complete denuclearization of the North, China remains the biggest backer of the Kim regime in the region. On October 26, 2018, PM Abe said his country is committed to normalizing ties with Pyongyang, but several issues, including North Korea's kidnapping of Japanese citizens, must be resolved first.

    Author: Shamil Shams


