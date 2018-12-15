 Trump′s ex-security adviser Michael Flynn sentencing delayed | News | DW | 18.12.2018

News

Trump's ex-security adviser Michael Flynn sentencing delayed

The sentencing of Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, has been postponed. Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts.

Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balce Ceneta)

The sentencing of Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, has been delayed until March 2019. Flynn's lawyers requested a postponement in the sentencing hearing. 

In court on Tuesday, Flynn stood by his 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI. District Judge Emmet Sullivan warned he could be imprisoned and slammed the retired Army lieutenant general. 

"I can't hide my disgust, my disdain," Sullivan said. "Arguably you sold your country out."

The judge agreed to the postponement so that Flynn could continue cooperating with the special counsel's Russia probe and potentially receive a reduced sentence, which he might not receive if he were sentenced as scheduled on Tuesday.

Delayed sentencing 

Despite the judge's tongue-lashing, prosecutors had recommended leniency for Flynn, citing his cooperation in the Russia investigation. 

Flynn had pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to the FBI about conversations he had with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which pertained to Obama administration sanctions on Moscow and a United Nations Security Council vote on Israeli settlements. 

Read more: 'No secrets' in meetings with ex-US adviser Michael Flynn

Flynn was sacked by the White House for misleading Vice President Mike Pence, who led the transition team, about those conversations.

Credit where credit's due

Most judges prefer to sentence cooperating defendants after their cooperation has finished, so the help given may be fully evaluated.  

Sullivan said on Tuesday that he would take into consideration Flynn's meetings with investigators and 33-year military career that included service in Iraq and Afghanistan, but would also need to factor in his decision as national security adviser to lie to the FBI.

kw/msh (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

