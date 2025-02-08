Trump's Canada takeover threat 'a real thing,' Trudeau warns

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from putting 2,200 US-based employees of the US Agency of International Development on paid leave.

US District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington said he would issue the order in light of a lawsuit by the largest US government workers' union and an association of foreign service workers.

Both sued on Thursday to stop the administration's attempts to dismantle the agency.

In a notice to the foreign aid agency's workers on Thursday, the administration said it would keep on board 611 essential workers out of a global labor force of more than 10,000.

"The major reduction in force, as well as the closure of offices, the forced relocation of these individuals were all done in excess of the executive’s authority in violation of the separation of powers," lawyer for the unions Karla Gilbride told the hearing.

Trump's administration has claimed, without providing evidence, that the aid agency is rife with fraud.

The gutting of USAID, which supports humanitarian programs in some of the world's poorest countries, has largely been overseen by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy earlier warned that cutting USAID is a "strategic mistake."

Lammy, a member of the center.-left Labour Party, pointed to the former UK Conservative government deciding to shut down the Department for International Development (DfID) in 2020 and merge it into the Foreign Office. The Trump administration is seeking to not only to downsize USAID but also put it under the auspices of the US Department of State.

Lammy said that development is a "very important soft power tool" and he is worried that "China and others" fill the aid gap left by the US.