Trump's Canada takeover threat 'a real thing,' Trudeau warns

President Donald Trump said that he is revoking former President Joe Biden's security clearance and ending his daily intelligence briefings.

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings," Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after arriving at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

Trump said Biden "set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents."

Biden halted Trump's intelligence briefings after Trump's role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

At the time, Biden said Trump should not be given access to the classified intelligence briefings due to his "erratic" behavior.

Trump was indicted in 2023 for the mishandling of classified documents during his first term of in office from 2017 to 2021.

The case was later dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon because she ruled that the appointment of Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who brought the charges, was unconstitutional. Former Attorney General Merrick Garland has defended the appointment of Smith.