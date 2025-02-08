Trump's Canada takeover threat 'a real thing,' Trudeau warns

Trump's Canada takeover threat 'a real thing,' Trudeau warnsFebruary 8, 2025
- Trudeau says Trump's talk of absorbing Canada is a "real thing," major Canadian news outlets report
- Germany's Scholz rebukes Trump's Ukraine and trade policies
- Trump signs order to cut funding for South Africa
- Judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from putting thousands of USAID workers on leave
Here's the latest developments regarding US President Donald Trump's second term for February 8, 2025.
Trump says he's ending Biden's intelligence briefings
President Donald Trump said that he is revoking former President Joe Biden's security clearance and ending his daily intelligence briefings.
"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings," Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after arriving at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.
Trump said Biden "set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents."
Biden halted Trump's intelligence briefings after Trump's role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
At the time, Biden said Trump should not be given access to the classified intelligence briefings due to his "erratic" behavior.
Trump was indicted in 2023 for the mishandling of classified documents during his first term of in office from 2017 to 2021.
The case was later dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon because she ruled that the appointment of Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who brought the charges, was unconstitutional. Former Attorney General Merrick Garland has defended the appointment of Smith.
Trump signs South Africa aid freeze over expropriation law amid defiance from Ramaphosa
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order formalizing his announcement earlier this week that he'll freeze assistance to South Africa.
The White House claims the order will address human rights issues in the African nation for legislation aimed at addressing some of the wrongs of South Africa's racist apartheid era. In that time, Black people had land taken away from them and were forced to live in areas designated for non-whites.
Washington claims the Expropriation Act, which allows the government to take land in specific instances. The act was signed into law by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.
"As long as South Africa continues to support bad actors on the world stage and allows violent attacks on innocent disfavored minority farmers, the United States will stop aid and assistance to the country," the White House said in a summary of the order.
The White House said Trump would also announce a program to resettle "Afrikaner refugees."
South African-born Elon Musk has highlighted that law in recent social media posts, casting it as a threat to South Africa's white minority.
The order also references South Africa's role in accusations of genocide against Israel before the International Court of Justice.
The signing of the order comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to attend a G20 meeting in Johannesburg, repeating Trump's claims.
South Africa's President Ramaphosa has rejected Trump's claims about the expropriation law, saying it is "not a confiscation instrument" but a "constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution."
Speaking in parliament this week, Ramaphosa said: "We will not be deterred. We are a resilient people. We will not be bullied."
Trudeau says Trump's Canada annexation talk a 'real thing'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a group of business and labor leaders that US President Donald Trump's desire to control Canada "is a real thing," major Canadian news outlets CBC and Toronto Star have reported.
Trudeau made the remarks in a closed-door setting, but they were mistakenly transmitted via loudspeaker.
Trump has frequently said that Canada should become the 51st state and has insulted Trudeau, calling him governor rather than prime minister.
"They're very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those," Trudeau said. "But Mr. Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country. And it is a real thing."
Canada has oil, natural gas, diamonds and many other natural resources. The country is also a major potash producer, which is used in fertilizer to grow crops.
Trudeau also discussed the trade relationship with Canada. Last week, Trump threatened Canada with 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports and a lower 10% tariff on energy.
If such tariffs were to go through, it could drive Canada into a recession due to Canada's integrated trade economy with the US. It would also drive up the cost of gasoline, groceries and other items for American consumers.
"The strategic reflection we have to have right now is... how we get through, and thrive, and grow stronger over the next four years and into what may be a more challenging long-term political situation with the United States?" Trudeau said earlier in the meeting.
Trump's trade and annexation threats could lead to Canada seeking stronger economic and political ties with other powers such as China and the EU.
