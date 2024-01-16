Donald Trump wins Iowa caucuses by huge margin

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaDonald Trump wins Iowa caucuses by huge marginTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaBeenish Javed01/16/2024January 16, 2024A landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses cements Donald Trump's status as the clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, making a rematch with Joe Biden later in the year increasingly likely.https://p.dw.com/p/4bJe2Advertisement