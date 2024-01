01/16/2024 January 16, 2024

In the US Donald Trump has passed his first big test with Republican voters in his quest to become their 2024 presidential nominee. The former president has won the Iowa caucuses by a huge margin. Edging out Florida Governor Ron De Santis, who finished a distant second ahead of former South Carolina governor and ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley. The presidential election will take place in November.