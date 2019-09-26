Trump whistleblower fears for life

The whistleblower whose revelations triggered an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump now fears for his life, his lawyers said on Sunday.

Lawyer Andrew P Bakaj wrote to Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and the lawmakers investigating Trump, alerting them to "serious concerns" he holds for the anonymous whistleblower's personal safety.

He cited Trump's barely veiled threats of capital punishment as cause for concern.

Trump told a closed-door meeting of US diplomats on Friday that whoever gave compromising information to the whistleblower was "close to a spy," and that "spies and treason" used to be handled "a little differently than we do now."

"The fact that the President's statement was directed to 'the person that gave the whistleblower the information' does nothing to assuage our concerns for our client's safety," Bakaj wrote about Trump's comments.

"Moreover, certain individuals have issued a $50,000 [€46,000] 'bounty' for 'any information' relating to our client's identity. Unfortunately, we expect this situation to worsen, and to become even more dangerous for our client and any other whistleblowers, as Congress seeks to investigate this matter."

He called on leaders from both political parties to reaffirm their support for whistleblower protection and denounce retaliation.

"We further expect that political leaders from both parties condemn any intimidation against our client and others."

Read more: US Secretary of State Pompeo subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry

Watch video 01:56 Share DNI Maguire questioned Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3QJS2 US lawmakers probe whistleblower report on Trump

Trump reinvigorates attacks

Trump repeated his attacks on the whistleblower on Sunday evening in a series of posts on Twitter.

He said he wanted to meet "my accuser," as well as "the person who illegally gave this information" to the whistleblower. "Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!" he wrote.

The attacks were repeated by other White House figures, including adviser Stephen Miller, who accused the whistleblower of being part of a "deep state" government conspiracy, a favorite conspiracy theory of Trump.

"I know the difference between a whistleblower and a 'deep state' operative. This is a 'deep state' operative pure and simple," Miller told "Fox News Sunday."

Democrat Adam Schiff, leader of the House intelligence committee, told ABC they had reached an agreement with the whistleblower to appear before the panel, saying he hoped he would appear very soon.

Schiff said they were still trying to arrange security clearance for his lawyers and ensure they kept the identity of the whistleblower secret.

aw/rc (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.