Trump vows to stop 'border invasion' at victory rally

Donald Trump told supporters at a pre-inauguration rally that he would fix "every single crisis" facing the nation.

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke to supporters in Washington on Sunday, the day before he is expected to take the oath of office to become the 47th president of the US.

Trump told a a crowd that the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington that he would halt an "invasion" of immigrants at the border.

"We're going to stop the invasion of our borders," he proclaimed.

In particular, Trump singled out criminals among the recent wave of Venezuelan migrants. He promised to remove members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua from the US.

"These are rough people, and they're getting the hell out of our country," the president-elect said.

Thousands of Trump supporters attended the rally despite heavy snowfall and plummeting temperatures.

Trump pledges to fix 'every single crisis' in US

Trump also promised to fix "every single crisis" facing the nation and enact a slew of executive orders in the early days of his presidency.

"We're going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history," Trump said in his speech, adding that he would undo many of outgoing President Joe Biden's measures.

The president-elect said that he would release "remaining records related to the assassinations of" US President John F. Keddy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump had made a similar promise during his 2017-2021 but ultimately only released some classified documents related to the assassinations.

The president-elect said that he would take action "to keep men out of women's sports" after taking office on Monday.

Trump had pledged during his campaign to restrict gender-affirming care and transgender sports participation.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

