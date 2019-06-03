Trump vows 'phenomenal' post-Brexit trade deal during UK visit

US President Donald Trump kicked off the second day of his visit to the UK on Tuesday by meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and business representatives from both countries.

At a press conference following private talks at Downing Street, both Trump and May underscored their commitment to a bilateral trade deal after the UK leaves the European Union, which is now slated to happen in October.

"There is tremendous potential in that trade deal, I say probably two and even three times what we're doing right now," Trump said.

When asked by a reporter about whether or not the UK's National Health Service (NHS) could also be up for debate in a future trade agreement, Trump said: "I think that everything is on the table."

May praised the "precious and profound" special relationship between the US and the UK, but acknowledged that she has several differences with Trump, including on Iran and the climate crisis.

This will be the pair's final meeting, as May is stepping down on June 7, Trump, however, earlier told the prime minister she should "stick around," as he arrived at her residence.

Trump optimistic on Huawei dispute

China was also discussed, as the US has been pushing its European allies not to let Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei help build their 5G networks over security concerns.

Trump brushed off suggestions that the US might limit intelligence sharing with the UK, saying he was certain they are "going to absolutely have an agreement on Huawei and everything else."

The US leader had already caused a commotion before he landed, tweeting from Air Force One that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has openly criticized the president, was a "stone cold loser."

His comments were made ahead of a day of pageantry that included tea with Prince Charles and a state dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Touchdown in Stansted US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania exit Air Force One after arriving at Stansted Airport near London on Monday. The American president is scheduled to spend three days in the UK before traveling to Ireland and France as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Attacking Khan Shortly before landing, Trump took to Twitter to issue a scathing response to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. In a column for The Observer over the weekend, Khan wrote: "It's un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump." The US president called Khan a "stone cold loser," saying the London mayor had been "foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting president."

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Mass protests in London A "Resist Trump" banner from Amnesty International hangs from the Vauxhall Bridge following Trump's arrival in the UK. Large protests are taking place during the US president's visit, as was the case during his trip last year.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Royal welcome Britain's Prince Charles greets Trump at Buckingham Palace. The two spent much of Monday together, in a schedule which involved inspecting the guard of honor, tea and a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Don't host "sexist, racist, bully' A protester holds a placard telling the queen not to host Trump at Buckingham Palace. Shakira Rahman, 11, joined a group of other demonstrators outside Buckingham Palace ahead of Monday's banquet.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Queen's company The Trumps stand with Queen Elizabeth during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace. No confirmation yet on whether or not Melania tried to coordinate her hat with the queen.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Loose cannons The Honourable Artillery Company fires a 103-gun salute near the Tower of London and Tower Bridge. Of those, 41 guns were fired for Trump's state visit, a further 41 for the 66th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation and 21 for the City of London.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Fever pitch outside the palace Two citizens vehemently exchanging their views on Trump's state visit to the UK. One appeared to be wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap in support of Trump, while the other seems less enthusiastic about the president's royal welcome.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Subtle rebuke at state dinner The US leader rounded out the first day of his state visit with a lavish banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening. In a subtle criticism of Trump, Queen Elizabeth used her toast to emphasize the importance of international institutions that were set up by the US and UK after World War II. Trump has frequently criticized the United Nations and NATO.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Trump talks trade with May On Tuesday, Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May as well as UK and US business representatives. Both leaders said they were committed to cementing a bilateral trade agreement after Brexit, but differed in other issues, including the climate crisis and Iran.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Trump Baby flies again The infamous Trump baby balloon was re-inflated for the US leader's state visit, bobbing in the air near Parliament Square on the second day of his trip. In a move that is likely to further anger protesters, Trump said during a press conference that "everything will be on the table" during trade talks, including the UK's cherished National Health Service (NHS).

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest 'Carnival of Resistance' As thousands of people took to the streets of London to take part in the "Carnival of Resistance" protest, several people were selling toilet paper printed with the US president's face on it. A parade float depicting Trump sitting on a golden toilet was also present at the protests, too. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



'Carival of Resistance'

Some of Britain's largest-ever demonstrations against a foreign leader were also taking place on Tuesday at the "Carnival of Resistance" in central London. Tens of thousands of environmental activists, womens' rights campaigners, and anti-racism protesters took to the streets to show their condemnation of Trump's policies.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who did not attend Monday's state dinner out of protest, condemned Trump's comments about London's Mayor and urged for the US president and his delegation to push for "a world that is one of peace and disarmament."

At the press conference with May, Trump dismissed the protests, saying that they were a "very small group of people" and described Corbyn as "somewhat of a negative force."

The infamous "baby Trump" balloon made appearance outside of the location where the president is meeting with the prime minister.

"We're trying to remind the president how unwelcome he is in this country," said balloon co-creator Leo Murray.

"We're also, in a light-hearted way, trying to articulate the strength of feeling against Donald Trump and his politics of hate," he said. "We want to put a smile on people's faces as well as make a serious point."

rs, es/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

