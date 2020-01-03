 Trump: US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans | News | DW | 05.01.2020

News

Trump: US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans

Donald Trump has said Iran will be hit "very fast and very hard" if it carries out its threats against the US. The president said the US had "targeted 52 sites," including some "important to Iran & the Iranian culture."

Donald Trump points with his finger (Reuters/J. Ernst)

US President Donald Trump reacted angrily on Saturday to Iran's threats of reprisals after the United States' drone strike that resulted in the killing of Iran's top army general, Qassem Soleimani.

The president said the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if Iran attacks American personnel or assets.

He tweeted that some of these sites are "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"

jsi/cmk (AFP, dpa)

