Trump, US officials suspect Ukrainian plane shot down

US officials told various local media and news agencies on Thursday that they believed a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday morning was likely brought down accidentally by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, US President Donald Trump said he had suspicions that "somebody could have made a mistake," without going into detail.

"Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question," Trump said, adding that "something very terrible happened."

All 176 people on board were killed when the airliner crashed outside the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

One US official cited by Reuters said US satellites had detected the launch of two missiles shortly after the plane came down.

The crash happened only hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases where US troops were being housed.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared following the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week.

