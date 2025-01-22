US updates: Trump calls on Putin to end war in Ukraine

01/23/2025 January 23, 2025 Bishop says she won't 'apologize' after Trump attacks

Budde has been the Bishop of Washington since 2011, having previously served in New Jersey Image: Jim Watson/AFP

Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, said she wasn't going to "apologize" after US President Donald Trump attacked her on his Truth Social platform.

Trump attended a service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on Tuesday, a day after his inauguration. During that service, Budde made a personal plea to the president to have mercy on LGBTQ+ peopleand undocumented migrants.

"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and Independent families, some who fear for their lives," Budde said during the speech, while adding that many migrants targeted for deportation "pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, gurudwaras and temples."

Trump looked visibly uncomfortable during the service and later on social media called her a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater" who is "not very good at her job."

Trump was not pleased about the service, calling it 'not too exciting' Image: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

During a speech with US news outlet Time, Budde said she was "not going to apologize for asking for mercy for others."

When asked if she had received any threats after the speech, Budde said: "The real people who are in danger are those who are fearful of being deported. The real people who are in danger are the young people who feel they cannot be themselves and be safe who are prone to all kind of both external attacks and suicidal responses to them, so I think we should keep our eyes on the people who are really vulnerable in our society."