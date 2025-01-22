US updates: Trump calls on Putin to end war in Ukraine

US updates: Trump calls on Putin to end war in UkrainePublished January 22, 2025last updated January 23, 2025
What you need to know
- Trump calls on Putin to end 'ridiculous' war in Ukraine
- US military to send additional 1,500 troops to border with Mexico
- Panama lodges complaint with UN after Trump's threat to seize the waterway
- China says it has never interfered with the Panama Canal
WATCH: DW visits border city as migrants blocked from entering US
The new Trump administration is moving swiftly to tighten controls on immigration.
With a national emergency in force, thousands of migrants already cleared to live in the US are being denied entry.
DW correspondent Benjamin Alavarez Gruber is in the border city of El Paso, Texas, and explains the effects the crackdown on immigration is having on the ground.
Kremlin says ready for dialogue with Trump
Russia says it is ready for dialogue with US President Donald Trump, after he threatened new sanctions on the country if the war in Ukraine did not end with a deal.
"We do not see any particularly new elements," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in response to Trump's comments. Peskov said Trump used sanctions against Russia during his first term in office, which lasted from 2017 to 2021.
"We remain ready for dialogue, for equal, mutually respectful dialogue," Peskov maintained.
Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to have a phone call soon on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Trump has vowed to end the war with a deal, and earlier claimed that he could end it within 24 hours of taking office.
Bishop says she won't 'apologize' after Trump attacks
Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, said she wasn't going to "apologize" after US President Donald Trump attacked her on his Truth Social platform.
Trump attended a service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on Tuesday, a day after his inauguration. During that service, Budde made a personal plea to the president to have mercy on LGBTQ+ peopleand undocumented migrants.
"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and Independent families, some who fear for their lives," Budde said during the speech, while adding that many migrants targeted for deportation "pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, gurudwaras and temples."
Trump looked visibly uncomfortable during the service and later on social media called her a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater" who is "not very good at her job."
During a speech with US news outlet Time, Budde said she was "not going to apologize for asking for mercy for others."
When asked if she had received any threats after the speech, Budde said: "The real people who are in danger are those who are fearful of being deported. The real people who are in danger are the young people who feel they cannot be themselves and be safe who are prone to all kind of both external attacks and suicidal responses to them, so I think we should keep our eyes on the people who are really vulnerable in our society."
New top diplomat Rubio discusses South China Sea with Philippine counterpart
Marco Rubio, the new Secretary of State in the Trump administration, spoke with Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo regarding China's "dangerous and destabilizing actions in the South China Sea."
During the talks, Rubio underlined the "ironclad" US defense commitment to the security of the Philippines, a key American ally in the Indo-Pacific region. The two countries have had a mutual defense treaty since August 1951.
"Secretary Rubio conveyed that (China's) behavior undermines regional peace and stability and is inconsistent with international law," the US State Department said in a statement on the Rubio-Manalo call.
China has defended its behavior in the South China Sea, calling its moves in the maritime region "reasonable, lawful, and beyond reproach."
The Chinese government claims sovereignty over large parts of the South China Sea, angering not only the Philippines but also other claimants in the region such as Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.
"Military cooperation between the US and the Philippines should not undermine China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interest in the South China Sea, nor should it be used to endorse the illegal claims of the Phlippines," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Rubio's call with his Philippine counterpart comes after the new Secretary of State met with foreign ministers from Australia, India and Japan. Those three countries are also key American partners in the Indo-Pacific which can work together to curb Chinese influence and activities in the region.
Saudi crown prince promises $600 billion investment in US
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says his country will invest $600 billion (€577 billion) in the United States over the next four years.
The announcement marks a significant expansion in US-Saudi economic ties and came during a phone call between Prince Mohammed and US President Donald Trump.
A statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the crown prince congratulated Trump on his inauguration and expressed Saudi Arabia's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the US.
According to the statement, Mohammed said the kingdom would "expand its investment and trade with the United States to $600 billion over four years, and potentially beyond that."
In his first term, Trump broke tradition by choosing Saudi Arabia as his first international destination instead of the United Kingdom.
After his inauguration earlier this week, Trump alluded that he was open to a visit to Saudi Arabia as his first foreign trip again, although added that this would be contingent on other things.
"I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to buy $450 billion worth of our products," the US president said, "If Saudi Arabia wanted to buy another $450 billion or $500 — we'll up it for all the inflation — I think I'd probably go."
Bloomberg to fund UN climate body after Trump withdrawal
Former New York mayor and billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg says his foundation will cover US financial commitments to the UN climate framework after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement a second time.
Bloomberg announced that Bloomberg Philanthropies would make up for the amount of money the US owes to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to offset any shortfalls.
The US covers 22% of the secretariat's budget, with operating costs for 2024-2025 estimated at $96.5 million (€88.4 million).
Bloomberg's pledge ensures the UNFCCC can continue its critical work of coordinating global climate action.
As the UN's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, Bloomberg also pledged to maintain US emissions reporting obligations.
This is the second time Bloomberg has stepped in to address US climate efforts. In 2017, following Trump’s initial withdrawal from the Paris accord, he committed $15 million to support the UNFCCC.
"From 2017 to 2020, during a period of federal inaction, cities, states, businesses, and the public rose to the challenge to uphold our nation's commitments—and now, we are ready to do it again," Bloomberg said.
Trump threatens to withhold California disaster funding amid wildfires
Donald Trump threatened to withhold disaster funding for California following devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.
"I don't think we should give California anything until they let water flow down," he told Fox News's Sean Hannity in his first television interview since taking office.
Trump previously criticized Gavin Newsom for the wildfire crisis, stating the California governor "refused to sign the water restoration declaration" that could have directed water from excess rain and snow melt to fire-affected areas.
Newsom has never refused to sign a water restoration declaration, as no such document exists.
Meanwhile a new wildfire that broke out north of Los Angeles on Wednesday forcing mandatory evacuation orders for more than 31,000 people.
The Hughes fire about 50 miles (80 km) north of Los Angeles further taxed firefighters in the region who have managed to bring two major fires in the metropolitan area largely under control.
Trump was scheduled to visit California on Friday to assess the damage.
Trump nominates Sean Curran to lead US Secret Service
Donald Trump has nominated Sean Curran, who was part of his security detail during an attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, to head the US Secret Service.
"He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania," the president said.
"I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before."
Curran's career at the Secret Service began in 2001. He served as a special agent in the Newark Field Office, where he conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment, and logistics support for the district, Trump said.
He will replace current acting director Ron Rowe. Rowe has held the position since the July assassination attempt, when Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned amid harsh scrutiny over the failure to stop the shooter from wounding Trump.
Trump taps Andrew Puzder for EU ambassador post
Trump has nominated former fast food executive Andrew Puzder for the position of US ambassador to the European Union (EU).
"Andy will do an excellent job representing our nation's interests in this important region," Trump said.
Puzder previously managed CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee's. Trump had nominated him for the Labor Secretary position during his first term in office, but Puzder withdrew when it became clear that securing enough Senate votes to support the nomination would be challenging.
The withdrawal occurred amid questions about his business practices and private life. He admitted to employing an undocumented migrant and failing to pay taxes for her employment.
Trump designates Yemen's Houthi rebel movement as 'terror' group
President Donald Trump has designated Yemen's Houthi rebel movement as a "foreign terrorist organization," the White House said.
His predecessor Joe Biden lifted the designation in 2021 because of concerns about UN and humanitarian organizations' ability to deliver aid to Yemeni civilians. But Biden directed several strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen aimed at halting ongoing attacks by the group against Israel and in response to the Red Sea shipping attacks.
He also put the group back on the list of "specially designated global terrorist"
The Trump administration's move aims to reimpose the more restrictive label of foreign terrorist organization.
"The Houthis' activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade," the White House said.
It added that US policy would require working alongside regional partners to eliminate their "capabilities and operations, deprive it of resources, and thereby end its attacks on US personnel and civilians, US partners, and maritime shipping in the Red Sea."
US halts refugee admissions
The Trump administration has ordered a halt to the arrival of refugees who were already approved to enter the United States. This move is part of the new presidents effort to tighten immigration policies.
The State Department notified groups assisting with new arrivals that "all previously scheduled travel of refugees to the United States is being canceled."
It meant refugees fleeing war and persecution are stranded worldwide, including over 1,600 Afghans who supported the US war effort and relatives of active-duty military personnel.
The US asked the UN International Organization for Migration not to move refugees to transit centers and said that all processing on cases has also been suspended.
Rubio speaks to Israeli PM, promises US support for Israel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and promised "steadfast support" for Israel.
Rubio also congratulated Netanyahu on "Israel's success against Hamas and Hezbollah," and pledged to help in freeing the remaining hostages held by militant groups in Gaza.
Last week, Israel and Hamas agreed to a multi-phase ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, following months of mediation by the US, Qatar, and Egypt.
State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said support for Israel is "a top priority" for US President Donald Trump.
German Defense Minister emphasizes Europe's increased role amid US policy shift
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius spoke with DW's Chief Political Correspondent, Nina Haase, during his trip to Lithuania. In 2023, Pistorius signed a roadmap for the permanent deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade to the Baltic nation. The German brigade in Lithuania is set to be combat-ready by 2027.
The defense minister visited Lithuania during the first week of Donald Trump's second term as US president. When asked if this visit was part of a strategy to demonstrate Europe's proactive stance, Pistorius said that Europeans now have a bigger responsibility for Europe's security than ever before, regardless of any US administration. He also revealed that he had reached out to his US counterpart to discuss a possible visit in the first week of February.
Pistorius emphasized that any new American administration would likely shift its focus toward the Indo-Pacific region: "We can't expect the Americans to do more in the Indo-Pacific for the sake of our prosperity and security, and at the same time to do the same like they have that they used to do in the past in Europe."
He also told DW, that he is "not really worried" about NATO's future: "The Americans know what they have in the tradition of the Euro-transatlantic partnership. We are sitting on the same page," Boris Pistorius said.
On the subject of potential negotiation talks between Ukraine and Russia, Pistorius added: "We have to talk about a ceasefire and then sustainable peace for Ukraine, and this means Ukraine needs security guarantees by all the other countries. Otherwise, it would take only a couple of years, maybe, until Russia attacks again."
Addressing the ongoing debate about supporting Ukraine during Germany's election campaign, Pistorius backed the plan proposed by the German Chancellor. He said, "The proposal of the Chancellor is the best way to finance it because it's the most transparent way."
1,500 more US soldiers to be sent to Mexican border
The United States Department of Defense is set to deploy 1,500 more troops to country's border with Mexico to support border guards and bolster protection.
In an executive order signed on Monday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on the southern border and said: "America's sovereignty is under attack."
A Trump administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there had been informal discussions about sending as many as 10,000 troops over time.
The order claimed the border is "overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries, and illicit narcotics that harm Americans."
Trump has repeatedly equated migrants, many of whom cross the border illegally, with criminals.
Trump Middle East envoy says he will be in Gaza for ceasefire inspections
US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy said on Wednesday that he would be part of a team of "outside overseers" deployed to the Gaza Strip to monitor the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"I'm actually going to be going over to Israel. I'm going to be part of an inspection team at the Netzarim corridor, and also at the Philadelphi corridor," said Steve Witkoff on Fox News, referring to two narrow Israeli-controlled strips of land along the Egypt-Gaza border and bisecting the Gaza Strip itself.
"That's where you have outside overseers, sort of making sure that people are safe and people who are entering are not armed and no one has bad motivations," he explained.
Witkoff said he was focused on ensuring the deal moves from its initial six-week phase to its second phase, which mediators say is expected to include the release of all remaining hostages and a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
Witkoff's comments represented the first public suggestion of the deployment of international inspectors in Gaza or of an official US presence on the ground.
Witkoff did not say who else might be part of the inspection team but a source familiar with the ceasefire deal told the Reuters news agency that he is expected to be in Israel frequently, saying:
"He intends to be here and monitor, especially toward the second phase of the agreement."