Trump urges NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on defense

Donald Trump has called on NATO members to boost their defense spending, underlining his long-standing belief that countries are not paying their share.

US President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday NATO members should be spending 5% of GDP on defense, up from the current 2% minimum.

"They can all afford it, but they should be at 5% not 2%," Trump told reporters.

At the Vilnius Summit in 2023, NATO leaders agreed upon a Defense Investment Pledge, making a commitment to invest at least 2% of GDP annually on defense.

Trump, who was an outspoken critic of NATO during his first term in office, is set to return to the White House for a second stint after his inauguration on January 20.

Before Trump made his remarks, the notion of an increase in NATO members' defense spending was dismissed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz responded to a proposal made by Robert Habeck, who will lead the Greens into German federal elections on February 23, when he said the proposal to increase defense spending was a "half-baked" idea.

"Who will pay the bill? The citizens?" Scholz told The Stern Weekly, a current affairs magazine published in Hamburg.

