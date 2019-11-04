Trump trade war: Macron pushes for EU deals in China

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on Monday for a three-day trip that is expected to be dominated by trade.

During the visit, he intends to lobby on behalf of European companies for greater access to Chinese markets.

Speaking at a meeting with French and German companies in Shanghai, Macron announced that the European Union would sign an agreement with Beijing on protected geographic indications, according to the Reuters news agency. The deal relates to locally made products protected by EU law.

Macron is accompanied by German Education Minister Anja Karliczek and EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan. On Tuesday, they are due to attend a giant trade fair before Macron heads to Beijing for talks.

"We will be able to jointly explain in China our European position," Karliczek said in a statement.

"Since this fair is supposed to demonstrate China's openness, well, let's prove it with access to its agribusiness market and progress on the EU-China deals," said a French presidential adviser ahead of the trip.

The adviser said it is important to show unity "because [it is known] how Europeans have moved to China without any coordination in the past, letting China think we were divided."

Read more: In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany

European countries want reciprocal access to China's markets

Beijing to Brussels

The trip comes as the US trade war with China takes its toll on European business. But analysts say the trade war has also given further impetus to enhancing European trade ties with China.

Last week, China appointed its first special envoy for European affairs in a sign of Europe's growing importance for Beijing. Wu Hongbo, who will take up the post, served as China's ambassador to Germany from 2009 to 2012.

"As two important forces in the world, China and Europe have formed a multidimensional, multifaceted and wide-ranging cooperation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Read more: Technological competition casts shadow over European industry

Watch video 02:54 Share Chinese business park thrives in sedate rural Germany Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Nzv6 Chinese business park thrives in rural Germany

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (Reuters, AFP)