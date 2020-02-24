Trump touches down in India for whirlwind visit

US President Donald Trump arrived in the western city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat — the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — on Monday, kicking off a whirlwind 36-hour visitto India that will feature a mega-rally attended by a crowd of "millions."

The visit is intended to jump-start ties between the world’s two biggest democracies, which have recently been strained under trade tensions.

"We are ready to come to India, we are on our way, we will be meeting everyone in a few hours," Trump tweeted in Hindi before he landed.

India's Modi was standing by to welcome Trump and his wife Melania as Air Force One touched down at the airport. Trump is first due to travel to Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived.

The two leaders are then set to travel across the city to a mega-rally at a newly-built cricket stadium — billed as the largest in the world. The 22-kilometer (14-mile) stretch will be lined with huge billboards featuring Modi, Trump and first lady Melania. Thousands of people, mostly vetted supporters and workers of Modi's Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), will also be standing along the newly-paved road, cheering as Trump's motorcade passes by.

DW's Sonia Phalnikar said the visit is mutually beneficial for the two leaders. "For President Trump this visit is important in an election year, because the diaspora from the western state of Gujarat tends to be a wealthy influential community in the US, which has traditionally supported Trump — many of them made large donations to presidential election campaign — so this is also about galvanizing support amongst them," Phalnikar said.

This visit is also important in terms of optics for Prime Minister Modi, Phalnikar continued, "who has been facing large scale protests at home but also international criticism abroad for a controversial citizenship law which some say undermine India’s secular traditions."

Read more: Trump visits India amid burgeoning defense ties, trade tensions

An Indian woman looks at a wall painted with portraits of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

$13 million for Trump's three-hour visit

China's Xi Jinping and Japan's Shinzo Abe have also taken similar trips to the city, the largest in the state, but unnamed officials told Reuters news agency that the scale of preparations for Trump's visit were "unprecedented."

Trump's three-hour visit to Ahmedabad may cost civic authorities $13 million (€12 million), according to some estimates. This includes a wall built to hide one of the slums adjacent to the road expected to be used by Trump.

"Our people have lived here for three generations, but no one has created any facilities for us here," Keshi Saraniya, one of the slum's residents, told DW. "Important people pass by this road, but we're being hidden. Since they're spending so much money on the wall, why not use that to improve our community and provide better facilities for us?"

Critics have also said they expect the trip — Trump's first to India as president — to be rich in pomp and symbolism but lacking in substance.

Read more: India: Taj Mahal's tombs cleaned for first time in 300 years for Donald Trump

Indian workers construct a wall in front of a slum ahead of Trump's visit to Ahmadabad

Military security cover

Indian security agencies have been working with the US Secret Service to provide what has been called a "multi-layer security cover."

ITC Maurya, the five-star hotel where Trump and his entourage will be staying, has been turned into a fortress. Located in the city's highly secure Diplomatic Enclave, the hotel will not be accessible to the general public and all the 400+ rooms have been booked.

Anti-sabotage teams from both the army and paramilitary forces will be patrolling the roads near the hotel, and security agencies have also deployed anti-drone detachments, snipers, and sharp shooters on the buildings in and around the area.

The Grand Presidential suite, where Trump will be staying, will not be accessible to most of the hotel staff. This area will be covered by the inner cordon, manned by the Secret Service and a special wing of the Delhi Police. A second layer of security will be deployed around the hotel's lobby, parking and pool area, while the third layer will be deployed in the area outside the hotel compound.

Watch video 01:33 Share Worshipping Donald Trump Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Y91q India: Ultimate Trump fan worships effigy of his hero

adi/bk (Reuters, AP)