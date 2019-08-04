Trump to visit El Paso, Dayton after mass shootings

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the sites of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that killed more than 30 people at the weekend.

His visit has stirred controversy among opposition lawmakers, who have accused him of whipping up racial tensions that contributed to the attacks.

What happened at the weekend?

On Saturday, a male suspect opened fire at a Walmart shopping center in the Texas city of El Paso, killing 22 people.

In the run-up to the attack, police believe he posted an extremist manifesto to the forum website 8chan, citing a "Hispanic invasion" as a key motivator for his attack. Activists have claimed links between Trump's divisive rhetoric and the alleged manifesto.

Hours later, another male suspect opened fire in front of a bar in the Ohio city of Dayton, killing 9 people including his sister. He was wearing body armor at the time and carried additional magazines.

31 people were killed between the two attacks

Why is Trump's trip controversial?

Several Democratic politicians have urged Trump to drop the visits, accusing him of stoking ethnonationalist sentiment.

"This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso," said El Paso-native Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

A spokeswoman for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren said: "There is a direct line between the president's rhetoric and the stated motivations of the El Paso shooter."

But the government has dismissed the claims, with White House spokesman Hogan Gidley saying: "It's not the politician's fault when somebody acts out their evil intention."

