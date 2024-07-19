Trump to officially accept Republican nomination

The former president is delivering the keynote speech on the final night of the RNC. It is his first public address since an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump is set to formally accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination during a speech capping a convention dominated by the weekend's attempt on his life.

The former president promised to deliver a message to unify his party and the country behind his vision for "a new golden age for America."

Trump's acceptance speech marks the climax and conclusion of the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump's appeal to voters

Over the four days, a stream of speakers aimed to depict Trump as a compassionate family man and dedicated public servant unfairly criticized by Democratic opponents.

The televised event aimed to win over undecided voters who are not entirely opposed to him but dislike the drama that often surrounds him.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts related to a criminal hush money scheme in New York. However, his allies largely avoided his legal issues this week, focusing instead on Trump's near-assassination.

The failed assassination attempt against the former president galvanized the support of his own base.

He said the shooting led him to change his acceptance speech from what was going to be made up largely of attacks on President Joe Biden to one more focused on bringing the country together.

He is said to have written the speech himself.

"Honestly, it's going to be a whole different speech now," Trump told the Washington Examiner newspaper.

Trump resurgent as Biden in disarray

Trump and his running mate JD Vance face the Democratic ticket of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

Trump already led incumbent president Biden in several key swing states, but his narrow escape from death could put further wind behind his sails ahead of the presidential election.

Trump's appearance on Thursday comes as Biden clings to his party's nomination in the face of unrelenting pressure from his own party leaders who fear he may be unable to win reelection after his disastrous debate.

Harris made no comment on the crisis in a speech in the battleground state of North Carolina.

She said Trump's call for unity would have little credibility, given his persistent refusal to acknowledge his 2020 election defeat.

"We're too busy watching what you're doing to hear what you're saying," she said.

