Trump to meet with Biden at Oval Office, White House says

Outgoing president Joe Biden has vowed to ensure a peaceful transition process as Donald Trump enters the White House. Meanwhile, the Republicans have edged closer to controlling Congress.

US President-elect Donald Trump will meet with outgoing president Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

"At President Biden's invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Saturday.

Such meetings are typically part of the transition process.

However, Trump did not did host Biden at the White House back in 2020, after the Democrat prevailed in an election that Trump said he had won.

Biden said in a speech on Thursday that he would "would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That's what the American people deserve."

Republicans poised to control House

As votes continued to be counted on Saturday, the Republicans were also poised to clinch a majority in the House of Representatives.

Republicans have won 212 seats in the 435-member House, according to projections by Edison Research. They need six more seats to keep control of the House.

Results still remain unclear for 19 districts, mainly in western states where the pace of the vote count is typically slower than the rest of the country. Of them, 10 districts were held by Republicans and 9 were held by Democrats before the election.

This tally comes after the Republicans already managed to flip the Senate on election night.

The combination of Trump's victory with Republican control of both the House and the Senate would give the party sweeping powers to ram through a broad agenda of tax cuts, reduced spending, energy deregulation and border controls.

